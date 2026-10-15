Before You Give A Store Your Phone Number, Know What Happens To It

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You're standing at the checkout counter, ready to pay, when the cashier asks a familiar question:“Can I get your phone number?” It sounds harmless, especially when the store promises discounts, rewards, or an easier way to track purchases. But that simple exchange could give a retailer another piece of information to connect your shopping habits, personal identity, and advertising preferences. Retailers collecting phone numbers isn't necessarily suspicious, but consumers should understand what happens to that information after leaving the register. Before handing over those ten digits, it's worth knowing how much your phone number could reveal and whether the promised savings justify sharing it.

Your Phone Number Can Become a Customer Identifier

A phone number is more than a convenient way for a retailer to contact you about an order. Many stores use phone numbers to identify loyalty accounts, retrieve purchase histories, and connect transactions across multiple shopping visits. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), shopping applications can collect personal information alongside purchase details, including what customers buy, how much they spend, and where they shop. When retailers collecting phone numbers connect that information to individual accounts, they can develop a more detailed picture of purchasing habits. That information might help deliver relevant coupons, but it can also support marketing strategies designed to encourage additional spending.

Loyalty Programs Aren't Always Just About Discounts

Loyalty programs often promise exclusive prices, birthday rewards, or points toward future purchases. However, the discount you receive may come with an exchange that isn't immediately obvious: access to information about your shopping behavior. The California Attorney General's Office has previously taken enforcement action involving retailers that failed to provide appropriate disclosures about financial incentives offered in exchange for personal information. That doesn't mean loyalty programs are inherently bad deals, but consumers should understand what they're agreeing to before signing up. A $5 discount might be worthwhile, provided you're comfortable with how the company collects, uses, and potentially shares your information.

Your Information May Be Shared With Other Companies

One of the biggest concerns surrounding retailers collecting phone numbers involves what happens beyond the original transaction. Depending on the retailer's privacy policy and applicable laws, customer information may be shared with advertising partners, analytics providers, or other businesses. The FTC explains that data brokers collect information from multiple sources and may sell or share it with other organizations. This doesn't mean every retailer sells customer phone numbers, and sharing information with a service provider isn't necessarily the same as selling it to a data broker. Still, reviewing a store's privacy policy can reveal whether your information stays within the company or becomes part of a broader advertising network.

A Phone Number Can Help Advertisers Find You Online

Ever notice advertisements appearing online for products similar to something you recently purchased? Although many technologies can influence advertising, customer contact information can sometimes help businesses match shoppers with existing advertising profiles. In a 2022 enforcement action, the FTC alleged that Twitter improperly used phone numbers and email addresses collected for account security to support targeted advertising. The case wasn't about retail checkout counters, but it demonstrated how contact information can be repurposed for advertising when companies misuse data. Understanding these possibilities gives consumers another reason to question how retailers collecting phone numbers intend to use them.

Marketing Messages Can Become an Unwanted Expense

Providing your phone number doesn't automatically mean you've agreed to receive unlimited promotional messages. However, some retailers request separate permission to send text alerts about sales, loyalty rewards, and special promotions. Under Federal Communications Commission rules, consumers generally have the right to revoke consent to covered automated marketing calls and text messages through reasonable methods. Even legitimate promotional messages can become financially inconvenient when frequent discounts encourage purchases you never planned to make. Before accepting text offers, consider whether those notifications genuinely help your budget or simply create more opportunities to spend.

Data Breaches Add Another Layer of Risk

Even retailers with legitimate reasons for collecting personal information can experience cybersecurity incidents. When customer records are compromised, exposed contact information may become useful to criminals attempting phishing attacks or impersonation scams. A stolen phone number alone doesn't give someone access to your bank account, but it can help make fraudulent messages appear more convincing when combined with other information. For example, a scammer who knows where you shop might send a fake delivery notification or loyalty-account warning designed to steal additional information. Limiting unnecessary data sharing won't eliminate fraud risks, but it can reduce the number of businesses holding information about you.

You May Have More Privacy Rights Than You Realize

Consumers don't necessarily have to accept every request for personal information simply because a cashier asks. Some states provide additional protections, including rights to learn what information companies collect and request that certain information be deleted. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, eligible California residents can request information about how covered businesses use their personal data and opt out of certain sales or sharing arrangements. These protections vary by state, business, and circumstance, so consumers should review the privacy rights available where they live. Even without invoking a specific law, asking whether a phone number is required can help you avoid sharing information unnecessarily.

A Simple Question Can Protect Your Privacy

The next time a cashier requests your phone number, consider asking whether it's necessary to complete the purchase. Some retailers need contact information for deliveries, special orders, or warranty-related services, while others may only want to connect your transaction to a rewards account. If you're uncomfortable sharing your primary number, ask whether there's another way to access the discount or complete the transaction without enrolling in marketing communications. You can also review existing loyalty accounts, disable unnecessary promotional messages, and investigate privacy settings that limit information sharing. Being selective about retailers collecting phone numbers doesn't mean giving up every shopping reward; it means making an informed decision about what your personal information is worth.

Your Privacy May Be Worth More Than the Discount

Sharing a phone number at checkout might seem like a minor decision, but repeated requests can gradually expand the number of companies holding your personal information. While many retailers use customer data for legitimate purposes, others may rely on it to build marketing profiles, personalize advertisements, or support relationships with outside service providers. The important distinction is understanding exactly what you're receiving in exchange for sharing your information. Before joining another loyalty program, compare the potential savings with the privacy practices outlined in the retailer's policies. Ultimately, consumers should feel comfortable asking questions, declining unnecessary requests, and deciding when a discount is worth the personal information required to receive it.

Do you give stores your phone number when asked, or have you started refusing? Have you ever noticed more marketing messages after signing up for a loyalty program? Share your experiences in the comments.