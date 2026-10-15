CFPB Investigates 9 Major Banks Over Alleged Discriminatory Account Closures

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Nine major U.S. banks face CFPB scrutiny after federal regulators identified policies that could restrict financial services based on customers' beliefs or lawful business activities. Around the World Photos/Shutterstock

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced on October 14, 2026, that it is investigating whether nine major U.S. banks violated federal consumer financial laws by restricting customers' access to banking services based on political or religious beliefs or lawful business activities.

The announcement follows a report from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which found that the nine largest national banks under its supervision maintained policies or engaged in practices that could restrict access to financial services for certain customers.

The banks identified in the report are JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America, Citibank, Wells Fargo Bank, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC Bank, TD Bank, and BMO Bank.

The investigation focuses on a practice commonly known as debanking, which can involve closing accounts, denying banking services, or restricting access to financial products.

What Federal Regulators Found

The OCC's report, titled Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans, examined bank policies and practices between 2020 and September 2025.

According to the agency, all nine institutions maintained policies that could influence decisions about providing financial services based on customers' beliefs, affiliations, or otherwise lawful business activities.

The review included approximately 50,000 documents totaling 420,000 pages, along with nearly 100,000 complaints submitted to OCC-regulated institutions.

Regulators identified restrictions affecting industries such as firearms, oil and gas, tobacco, coal mining, digital assets, and certain detention facilities.

The OCC also raised concerns about broad policies involving reputational risk, which it said sometimes lacked objective standards for determining whether a customer should receive banking services.

These findings do not establish that every account closure by the named banks was discriminatory or that the institutions have been found liable for violating federal consumer financial laws.

CFPB Will Examine Potential Consumer Protection Violations

In its October 14 announcement, the CFPB said it would examine whether the banks complied with federal consumer financial protections.

The agency identified several areas of potential scrutiny, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and laws prohibiting unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices.

These laws contain requirements governing certain lending decisions, consumer reporting practices, and financial services.

Acting CFPB Director Mark Paoletta said the bureau would investigate the institutions identified in the OCC report and consider appropriate action if violations are established.

The CFPB also said it has reviewed its own examination materials and regulatory guidance for concepts that could contribute to unlawful debanking.

The effort is connected to Executive Order 14331, Guaranteeing Fair Access to Banking for All Americans, which directs federal regulators to address politically motivated or otherwise unlawful restrictions on financial services.

Why Debanking Can Create Financial Problems

Losing access to a checking or savings account can create immediate financial challenges, particularly for households that depend on direct deposits or automatic bill payments.

For example, someone whose checking account is unexpectedly closed may need to update Social Security direct deposits, transfer funds, and establish new payment arrangements for rent, utilities, or insurance.

A small business could face additional complications if an account restriction interrupts payroll processing, vendor payments, or access to credit.

However, not every account closure is evidence of unlawful discrimination. Banks may restrict or close accounts for legitimate reasons, including fraud concerns, compliance requirements, or violations of account agreements.

The CFPB's investigation is intended to determine whether particular practices crossed the line into violations of federal consumer financial laws.

What Consumers Can Do if Their Bank Closes an Account

Consumers who believe they were unfairly denied banking services should first contact their financial institution and request an explanation.

Keeping copies of account notices, correspondence, and other relevant documentation may help establish what happened and when.

The CFPB encourages people who believe they experienced improper debanking to submit complaints through its official website at consumerfinance/complaint.

Consumers can explain the circumstances of an account closure or service denial and provide supporting information.

The agency's announcement does not establish a new compensation program or guarantee that every complaint will result in a finding of wrongdoing.

For customers experiencing an unexpected account closure, taking prompt steps to protect deposits, redirect payments, and maintain access to essential banking services remains important while regulators continue their review.