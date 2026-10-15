Bread Sold In Puerto Rico Recalled Over Undeclared Sesame - Check These 7 Lots

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Consumers in Puerto Rico are being warned to check their bread after Pan Pepin Inc. announced a recall of certain Para Bien Al Grano products because they contain sesame that isn't declared on the packaging.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall on October 14, 2026, following the company's October 13 announcement.

The undeclared ingredient poses a particular concern for people with sesame allergies or severe sensitivities, who could experience a serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after eating the bread.

The affected products were distributed throughout Puerto Rico, and consumers can identify them using the UPC, lot codes, and sell-by dates listed in the recall notice.

Which Bread Products Are Being Recalled?

Pan Pepin Inc., based in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, is recalling seven lots of its Para Bien Al Grano bread.

The affected product carries UPC 0 21425 01513 4 and includes the following sell-by dates and corresponding lot codes:

October 12, 2026 - 3B1 274 October 14, 2026 - 3B1 277 October 15, 2026 - 3B1 278 October 17, 2026 - 3B1 280 October 18, 2026 - 3B1 281 October 19, 2026 - 3B1 282 October 21, 2026 - 3B1 284

Consumers should compare these details with the information printed on their bread packaging.

The FDA's English-language recall listing identifies the product as a 24-ounce package.

Why Undeclared Sesame Is a Serious Concern

Sesame is one of the nine major food allergens recognized under federal food-labeling requirements.

For someone with a sesame allergy, consuming a product containing the ingredient can trigger symptoms ranging from hives and swelling to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.

The concern is especially significant when sesame isn't listed on the label because shoppers may reasonably believe a product is safe based on its declared ingredients.

For example, a parent purchasing sandwich bread for a child with a sesame allergy might check the ingredient list before making school lunches. If the product contains undeclared sesame, that precaution may not identify the danger.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a severe allergic reaction should seek emergency medical care immediately.

What Consumers Should Do With the Recalled Bread

According to the FDA announcement, consumers with sesame allergies or sensitivities should not eat the affected Para Bien Al Grano products.

The company advises customers to return recalled bread to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who cannot return the product should dispose of it rather than continuing to use it.

Although a loaf of bread may not represent a major household expense, requesting a refund ensures shoppers don't have to absorb the cost of a product they cannot safely consume.

Consumers should also check bread stored in freezers or pantries, since affected products may remain in homes after their original purchase dates.

How to Contact Pan Pepin About the Recall

Consumers with questions about the affected products can contact Pan Pepin Inc. directly.

The company's consumer contact information is:

Phone: 787-403-7363 Email: [email protected] Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pan Pepin said it is removing affected products from the market and strengthening its labeling and allergen verification procedures.

The company also apologized for the inconvenience caused by the recall.

Check Your Bread Before Making Another Sandwich

The Para Bien Al Grano recall illustrates why accurate ingredient labels are especially important for households managing food allergies.

Consumers in Puerto Rico who purchased the affected bread should check the UPC, sell-by date, and lot code before using it.

Those with sesame allergies or sensitivities should avoid consuming recalled products and return them for a full refund or dispose of them.

For updated information and product photographs, shoppers can review the FDA's official recall announcement.

Have you ever discovered a food recall involving something already in your pantry or refrigerator? Share your experience in the comments.