Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 16: Check Latest Rates Of Gold And Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More

Gold and silver prices extended their recovery for a second consecutive session on Friday, October 16, 2026, as a weaker US dollar supported demand for precious metals. The movement comes after recent losses in the bullion market, with investors tracking global economic developments and expectations surrounding US monetary policy.

In international markets, Comex gold gained 0.13% to trade at $4,175.70 per ounce during early trading. Comex silver rose 0.23% to $57.29 per ounce as of 00:33 GMT. The recovery followed the US dollar's retreat after touching an 18-month high, offering support to precious metals. In India, gold and silver prices also registered gains.

According to co data, 24-carat gold was quoted at Rs 1,47,810 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,35,493 per 10 grams in the early morning update. Silver was priced at Rs 2,11,290 per kilogram, while 925 sterling silver was quoted at Rs 1,95,443 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - October 16, 2026