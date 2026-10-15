Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 16: Check Latest Rates Of Gold And Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,35,007
|Rs 1,47,280
|Rs 2,10,540
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,35,245
|Rs 1,47,540
|Rs 2,10,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,35,062
|Rs 1,47,340
|Rs 2,10,620
|Chennai
|Rs 1,35,639
|Rs 1,47,970
|Rs 2,11,520
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,35,355
|Rs 1,47,660
|Rs 2,11,070
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,35,456
|Rs 1,47,770
|Rs 2,11,240
On October 15, December gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled at Rs 1,47,489, gaining around 1.13%. December silver futures closed at Rs 2,10,660 per kilogram, registering a gain of approximately 1.1% during the session.
Gold and silver rates vary across cities because of local taxes, transportation costs and other pricing factors. The table below compares the latest available city-wise prices for consumers tracking bullion rates or planning purchases.
Jewellery buyers should remember that the final purchase cost can include making charges and applicable taxes over and above the quoted metal price. Checking with a local jeweller before purchasing can help confirm the applicable rate.
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