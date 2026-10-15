Ranabaali X Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

The period action drama brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together on screen, drawing considerable interest from fans. In the initial reactions shared online, several viewers have appreciated the lead actors' chemistry, their emotional scenes and the way their characters complement each other.

Vijay's screen presence and dialogue delivery have also received appreciation. Some viewers felt that the sequences featuring the lead pair were among the film's stronger moments, helping the story maintain audience interest despite its uneven narration.

Slow Screenplay and Background Music Draw Criticism

Despite the positive comments about the lead actors, Ranabaali has received criticism for its pacing. Some viewers felt that the narrative moved too slowly, particularly in the first half, while others expressed disappointment with the background score.

#Ranabaali A biggest Blockbuster @TheDeverakonda anna Your performance will be remembered @iamRashmika your performance and @Rahul_Sankrityn wonderful direction with engaging in detail of every scene @AjayAtulOnline your BGM

- Varun Raja Vasireddy (@Vasir1Varunraja) October 15, 2026

#Ranabaali - pre independence era action cinema ki fantasy esi subtle ga mass tho kodthe adhe #Ranabaali RA NIYAKKA. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐/5

Enjoyed watching the film overall. Second half was decent- good felt bit stretched, compared to 1st half which was great.

- Uma Shankar Reddy (@Quietlywatchinn) October 15, 2026

#Ranabaali Review

VD Dialogue delivary And Screen Presence ⚡⚡⚡

Ramsika And VD pair looks very cute and natural And songs Placement

Overall Superb 2nd Half and Good First Half And Screenplay

Congratulations #VijayDeverakonda Garu

Super Hit ⚡⚡

- Cinema Circle (@cinemaacircle) October 15, 2026

The film's portrayal of British colonial rule and the suffering of people during that period has also prompted mixed responses. Although certain viewers appreciated the powerful dialogues and sequences depicting colonial atrocities, others felt these moments lacked the emotional impact needed to make the story more compelling.

Ranabaali's Overall Verdict: A Mixed Response

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama set against the backdrop of British colonial rule. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular rebel, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo features as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

The film's initial reception suggests that its performances and select dramatic sequences are working for some viewers, but the screenplay and execution remain points of concern. With opinions differing across early screenings, the response on social media offers only an initial indication of audience sentiment rather than a definitive verdict on the film.