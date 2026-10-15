Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts, Thunderstorm Warning

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh is bracing for unsettled weather on October 16, with the IMD warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Several districts could see intense showers as the NE monsoon sets in

Andhra Pradesh is also expected to witness rain and thunderstorms across several districts on October 16. According to the latest weather warnings, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.

The unsettled conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, although the intensity of rainfall may vary from one district to another. The state's disaster management authorities have also flagged the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Residents are advised to follow official weather bulletins and take precautions while travelling during periods of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

The onset of the northeast monsoon is a key factor behind the changing weather conditions across southern India. The IMD announced that the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from the entire country on October 15, while northeast monsoon rainfall activity began over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The seasonal shift is particularly significant for Tamil Nadu, where the northeast monsoon contributes a substantial share of annual rainfall. With rain warnings in place across parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, residents should keep track of district-level forecasts and alerts over the coming days.

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience widespread rainfall activity on Friday, October 16, as the northeast monsoon gets underway across southern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Several districts could experience intense showers and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. Residents should remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and localised flooding.

The weather system is expected to keep rainfall activity active over Tamil Nadu in the coming days, with heavy rain warnings extending beyond Friday.