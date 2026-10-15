Azerbaijan Highlights Its Role In Contributing To International Partnerships And Sustainable Development At The UN

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan attaches great importance to South-South cooperation as a means of promoting solidarity, mutual benefit and sustainable development.

This was highlighted in a statement delivered by Gamar Safarova, Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, at a meeting on South-South cooperation held at the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly.

The statement noted that South-South cooperation is an important tool for sharing knowledge, experience, technology and practical solutions to common development challenges.

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to South-South cooperation as a means of promoting solidarity, mutual benefit and sustainable development. Established in 2011 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) plays an important role in facilitating development assistance, knowledge exchange and capacity-building. Over the past decade and a half, more than 140 countries have received assistance from Azerbaijan. These efforts reflect Azerbaijan's approach to international development cooperation, based on solidarity, partnership and mutual benefit,” the statement said.

“Azerbaijan's activities across various regions highlight its role as a bridge between the Global South and the Global North, facilitating dialogue and cooperation on shared challenges. Regional connectivity, transport corridors and energy cooperation contribute to strengthening economic ties, facilitating trade, and supporting regional integration and energy security,” the statement emphasized.

The statement also noted that, alongside economic cooperation, dialogue and the exchange of experience play an important role in fostering mutual understanding. In this regard, it highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to promote intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse societies through the Baku Process.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to working with UN Member States to strengthen South-South cooperation, accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and advance sustainable development for all.