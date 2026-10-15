City Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering
City's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 16, 2026, under the ticker symbol“CTY.” The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is also acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed and were declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2026. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by fax at (212) 902-9316, or by e-mail at...; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at...; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by e-mail at...; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by e-mail at....
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About City Therapeutics
City Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, with the aim of delivering meaningful and durable benefits for patients in need. City's lead development programs are CITY-FXI for thromboembolic diseases, CITY-RBP4 for Stargardt disease and other retinal diseases, and CITY-TFR2 for anemia associated with chronic diseases. The City Platform is the engine behind every therapeutic the company develops and integrates deep expertise in trigger engineering, including proprietary cityRNA triggers designed to address limitations of conventional RNAi approaches, tissue-selective delivery, and genetics-driven target selection.
Media Contact:
Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com
Investor Contact:
Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment