Gachwala Brings Together Fridge Magnets, Bookmarks, Wall Hangings, And Wooden Buttons In Its Online Collection

Set of two cute wooden cat fridge magnets featuring engraved kitten designs

Decorative owl-shaped wooden buttons featuring engraved details, arranged with pastel-colored yarn for sewing, knitting, and craft projects.

Colorful flower-shaped MDF bookmarks in pink, lime green, blue, and dark brown, displayed on an open book.

Vibrant multicolored bird wall hanging featuring four decorative birds and a flower motif, displayed on a beige wall beside decorative shelves and potted plants.

Vibrant Indian-themed decorative fridge magnets featuring a traditional rickshaw, a colorful tea kettle, an auto rickshaw, and a Nazar Na Lage charm.

Gachwala presents fridge magnets, bookmarks, wall hangings, and wooden buttons alongside craft supplies and other products on its official website.

BARASAT, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gachwala offers fridge magnets, bookmarks, wall hangings and wooden buttons in its official online collection. The selection includes items for home adornment, reading accouterments, craft projects, and decorative uses, with each product offered individually via the company website.

The collection brings together multiple product categories into a single online destination, allowing customers to browse different products based on how they intend to use them. The catalog covers a wide scope of products associated with everyday utility, decoration and craft applications, ranging from wooden fridge magnets and bookmarks to decorative wall hangings and wooden buttons.

Gachwala also offers a selection of other craft supplies, gardening goods, live plants and mushroom growing supplies through its online store.

Fridge Magnets for Decorative and Everyday Applications

Gachwala's product range includes fridge magnets and they are available in various designs and configurations as per individual listings.

The collection includes wooden MDF fridge magnets, with decorative designs for use on compatible magnetic surfaces. They can be placed on fridges, magnetic whiteboards, office cabinets, lockers and anywhere else where the surface is suitable for magnets to stick.

Design of product and pack sizes may vary. Please see the relevant listing for information on design, material, quantity, dimensions and other stated specifications.

Fridge magnets are used for decorative and practical purposes. They can hold up notes or they can provide a decorative accent to a suitable magnetic surface. Depending on the product design and the magnetic properties, the application they are intended for will vary.

Bookmarks for Reading Accessories

Gachwala also has bookmarks in its online product portfolio. Bookmarks are reading accessories used to mark a page for later reference in books, notebooks, journals and other reading materials.

The bookmark category is an addition to the company's wider range of craft and utility products. These listings on the web show the designs and product configurations available for the customers to go through.

Applicable specifications and details are provided in individual product descriptions. Please check the material, dimensions, design and pack information from these listings before purchase.

Wall Hangings for Decorative Applications

Wall hangings are another category in Gachwala's online collection. These products are intended for decorative use in the appropriate indoor environments due to the design and the mounting specifications of each product.

Decorative wall hangings can be used for living rooms, bedrooms, work spaces and other interior spaces where you want wall decoration. Suitability of any particular item depends on construction, size, weight and method of installation.

Gachwala's wall hanging products are listed individually to check the available designs and product details for the customers. Material, dimensions, and installation requirements should be checked against the relevant product description.

Wooden Buttons for Craft and Utility Projects

Gachwala's craft-based products include wooden buttons. These items are usable in proper sewing, decoration and craft applications based on their design, size and construction.

Wooden buttons can be added to projects for clothes, fabric accessories, home décor and other craft projects as appropriate. Whether it is appropriate or not depends on the size of the button, how it is attached, and what you want the button to do.

Customers see the product listings for the available quantities, specifications and designs. The listings contain the information needed to identify the product configuration.

A Combined Collection of Craft and Decorative Products

Fridge magnets, bookmarks, wall hangings and wooden buttons are brought together by Gachwala to offer access to multiple product categories on a single online platform.

Each category has a different purpose

- Fridge magnets: Decorative and note-holding uses on suitable magnetic surfaces;

- Bookmarks: Devices to mark pages in books and other reading materials.

- Wall hangings: Decorative items suitable for interior areas.

- Wooden Buttons: Parts for proper craft, sewing and decorative projects.

These items are from the same online collection, but differ in materials, intended uses, dimensions and product specifications. Customers can view each listing individually and choose the products that meet their needs.

Product Information and Selection

When selecting decorative and craft items, product specifications are important. Products can vary in material, size, design, quantity, how they are attached and what they are intended for.

Gachwala offers product-specific information through its online listings. This information can be used by customers to compare available items and understand their stated characteristics prior to ordering.

Could you please confirm the requested surface and product configuration for fridge magnets. Verify the dimensions and mounting requirements for wall hangings. The wooden buttons should be the right size and have the right type of attachment for your project. We provide the material and dimensions of the bookmarks for the customers to see.

This product by product approach keeps the different items in the collection separate.

Craft Materials and Related Products

Gachwala has an official online portal where you can buy craft related products apart from fridge magnet, bookmarks, wall hangings and wooden buttons.

The larger catalog features a selection of crafting supplies, home décor and household items.

Availability and specifications are subject to change by product listing.

If the customer is interested in more than one craft category they can look through the website and see what products are available and what would fit into their applications.

Gardening and Mushroom Cultivation Products Also Available

Gachwala's online collection is not only craft and decorative products. The company also sells gardening products, live plants and mushroom cultivation products through its official website.

Its gardening range features medicinal and ornamental plants, along with related gardening essentials. Its mushroom cultivation collection includes oyster mushroom spawn, milky mushroom spawn, button mushroom spawn, mushroom growing kits, mushroom compost, PP grow bags and other cultivation materials.

These categories are not related to craft-collection. These are displayed based on their uses and product specifications.

Gachwala also trains in mushroom cultivation in the available online and offline formats and also provides consultancy for mushroom farming related to cultivation and farm setup. All of these services are separate from the sales of physical products and the interested can reach out to the company for more information.

Online Availability and Distribution

Gachwala's official website where you can buy its fridge magnets, bookmarks, wall hangings, wooden buttons and other products.

Clients can browse relevant product categories to review available designs, materials, pack quantities, specifications and pricing. Availability and product specific information should be obtained from current product listings.

The website sells craft and decorative products, as well as gardening essentials, live plants, mushroom spawn, growing kits, cultivation materials and related supplies. Information about training and consultancy services is also available on official company communication channels.

For any queries you may have on any of their products or services, you can contact Gachwala on the details provided on their website.

Product Categories for Different Applications

The collection includes items that can be used across a variety of settings and projects. Fridge magnets are related to compatible magnetic surfaces, bookmarks with reading, wall hangings with home decoration, and wooden buttons with appropriate crafts and sewing.

These products are listed as separate items not as a single combined set unless otherwise stated in a product listing.

The customer can choose products according to their requirements and specifications. The product description should be used to evaluate the intended application and appropriateness of each item.

A Broader Online Shopping Destination

Gachwala's online platform has a variety of products like craft items, décor items, gardening essentials, live plants and mushroom cultivation products. This structure lets customers browse multiple categories from one site while still having access to product-specific information.

The collection includes products for a variety of practical and decorative uses, and each listing describes the configuration and use of the product in question.

Product availability is subject to change. Please check the current online catalog for current availability information.

Oyster mushroom spawn

mushroom seeds

mushroom growing kit

kulekhara benefits

shadu clay

pp bags for mushroom growing

Conclusions

Gachwala's online collection features fridge magnets, bookmarks, wall hangings and wooden buttons, offering customers one platform for decorative products, reading accessories and craft-related products.

The wider catalog includes craft materials, gardening products, live plants, mushroom spawn, growing kits and associated growing supplies. Gachwala allows customers to explore these categories and view product-specific details on the official Gachwala website.

About Gachwala

Gachwala is an India based online platform for gardening products, live plants, mushroom cultivation products, craft products, decorative items and utility products related to them.

It has a range of wooden MDF fridge magnets, bookmarks, wall hangings, wooden buttons, craft materials, medicinal plants, ornamental plants, oyster mushroom spawn, milky mushroom spawn, button mushroom spawn, mushroom growing kits, mushroom compost, PP grow bags and other gardening and growing products.

Gachwala provides training on oyster mushroom cultivation, milky mushroom farming, button mushroom cultivation and consultancy on mushroom farming through its service channels.

Debdut Das

Gachwala

+91 9073230136

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Gachwala Brings Together Fridge Magnets, Bookmarks, Wall Hangings, and Wooden Buttons in Its Online Collection News Provided By Gachwala October 16, 2026, 02:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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