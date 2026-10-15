Arthur D. Little Strengthens Middle East Oil & Gas Capabilities With Partner Appointment Of Sergey Ter-Sogomonov

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of, further strengthening the firm's oil & gas capabilities in the Middle East. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Based in Arthur D. Little's Dubai office, Sergey brings more than 15 years of consulting experience, with deep expertise in the oil & gas sector and extensive experience advising organizations across the Middle East and internationally.

He joins from a leading management consultancy, where he has held a leadership role within its Middle East energy practice. Prior to this he held senior roles at multiple consultancies, working across the Middle East & Africa, Central Asia and Europe.

Sergey focuses on strategy, organizational transformation, operational improvement and localization in the oil & gas sector. Working across the energy ecosystem, his recent work has centered on helping organizations build resilient and diversified long-term business models capable of responding to the energy transition, supply chain challenges and wider disruption across energy markets.

comments:“Oil & gas remains a critical sector for the Middle East, while the industry itself is undergoing significant transformation. Our clients are increasingly looking at how they can strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of their core businesses while diversifying, localizing capabilities and positioning themselves for the future. Sergey brings deep sector expertise, a strong understanding of our regional markets and extensive experience working with leading energy players. His appointment further strengthens our ability to support our clients on some of the most important strategic and transformation priorities facing the sector.”

adds:“During my career, I've focused on delivering impactful projects for clients and building long-term and transparent relationships. Arthur D. Little shares these traits and has a strong reputation in the market. I'm excited to join the team in the Middle East and look forward to bringing my experience to support clients as they navigate transformation, build more resilient businesses and capture new opportunities in a fast-changing energy landscape.”

Sergey holds a degree in Business, Management and Economics from SUNY Empire State College in the United States, as well as the CFA charter and ACCA qualification.