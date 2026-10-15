Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Till Saptami? Skies Will Clear Up Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The festive season has officially begun. How will the weather hold up on Shasthi? Does the state face another rain threat today? The Alipore Weather Office shares the latest updates

Rain might play spoilsport during the Durga Puja celebrations. Several South Bengal districts face scattered rain threats from Panchami to the first Saptami. The weather will slowly improve from Sunday. Maha Ashtami to Dashami will see almost no rain. Devotees will enjoy perfect weather for the remaining Puja days.The weather office predicts rain from Thursday (Panchami) to Saturday (first Saptami). Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram will experience this spell. Gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph will accompany thunderstorms and light to moderate rain. Kolkata faces a higher rain chance on Thursday and Friday.Coastal districts might get light rain on Sunday morning (second Saptami). South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur hold a slight rain chance. The weather will improve right after this. South Bengal will stay mostly dry from Monday (Maha Ashtami). The temperature will drop slowly. Western districts will feel a slight winter chill with light morning fog.North Bengal expects pleasant weather during the Puja days. The region will stay mostly dry until Thursday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar might see light rain on Friday (Shasthi) and Saturday (first Saptami). Dry weather returns to North Bengal from Sunday. Tourists in Darjeeling can catch clear views of Mount Kanchenjunga on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.A cyclonic circulation has formed near the Comorin area in the southwest Bay of Bengal. This system creates a slight chance of a low-pressure area. This indirect impact might trigger favorable rain conditions in a few South Bengal districts.The monsoon has already withdrawn from most parts of Bengal. The withdrawal line currently passes through Dhubri in Assam and Kolkata. This line will move further east soon. North Bengal will officially bid goodbye to the monsoon in the next one or two days.Rain threats will loom from Panchami to the first Saptami. The weather will start improving from the second Saptami. Maha Ashtami to Dashami will bring dry, clear, and pleasant weather. Pandal hoppers will enjoy the final Puja days without any rain interruptions.