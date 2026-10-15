Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Opens With THIS Huge Collection

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jailer 2 started its box office invasion with a massive bang. The Rajinikanth action thriller smashed multiple records on its opening day. Check Here

Superstar Rajinikanth delivered a massive opening with his new action drama Jailer 2. Director Nelson Dilipkumar released the movie globally in theatres on Thursday, October 15. The film created a sensation and collected a solid Rs 59.70 crore net at the Indian box office on day one.

Sacnilk data shows the action entertainer earned a gross of Rs 70.25 crore in India across 16,599 shows in four languages. The movie also minted Rs 55 crore gross in the overseas market. Jailer 2 stunned everyone with a massive Rs 125.25 crore worldwide gross on its first day.

The film easily crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India on opening day. Trade analysts say Jailer 2 will easily cross the Rs 1000 crore collection mark in its final run if this momentum continues. The movie will become the first Tamil film to achieve this massive milestone.

The Tamil version grabbed the biggest share of the Rs 59.70 crore total net collection in India on Thursday. Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada versions followed next in the list.

The Tamil version collected Rs 43.35 crore net from 9,326 shows and registered a 70.8 percent occupancy.

The Telugu version earned Rs 12.50 crore net from 2,792 shows and recorded a 56.2 percent occupancy.

The Hindi version made Rs 3.50 crore net from 4,371 shows and saw a 22 percent occupancy.

The Kannada version secured Rs 35 lakh net from 110 shows and posted a 54 percent occupancy.

Sacnilk reported a 55.4 percent average occupancy for the film on day one. The movie recorded exactly 3,746,734 footfalls in theatres across the country on the opening day. The Tamil version saw 71.77 percent occupancy for morning shows, 65.31 percent for afternoon shows, 75.08 percent for evening shows, and a peak 89.62 percent for night shows. The Telugu 2D version registered 44.09 percent in the morning, 49 percent in the afternoon, 59 percent in the evening, and 77.55 percent in night shows. The Telugu HDR by Bar version achieved a massive 84.25 percent average occupancy. The night shows for this specific version recorded a mind-blowing 97 percent occupancy.

Rajinikanth plays the role of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2. The protagonist lives a peaceful retired life until a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld. He digs up his dark past again to protect his family. Director Nelson Dilipkumar helmed this project. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, and popular actress Vidya Balan play key roles in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.