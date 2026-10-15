Rysgal Accounts For 46.1% Of Turkmenistan's Mobile Banking In Eight Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rysgal JSCB accounted for 46.1% of non-cash bank card transactions through mobile banking in Turkmenistan in January-August 2026, leading all banks in the segment.

The figures were calculated by Trend based on data published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the calculations, Rysgal's share more than tripled from 15.2% in the same period of 2025. It was the only bank to increase its share of mobile banking transactions, while all other banks recorded declines.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) ranked second, accounting for 26.8% of the total volume.

At the same time, Dayhanbank SCBT, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs and Senagat JSCB held shares of 11.9%, 9.9% and 3.8%, respectively.

Turkmenbashi JSCB accounted for 1.5%, while Turkmen-Turkish JSCB and Halkbank each held 0.1%, according to Trend 's calculations.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes and other public services electronically.