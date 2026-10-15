Sysco Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, is pleased to announce that the company has reached a historic agreement with the International Brotherhood of the Teamsters Locals 630 and 848, representing warehouse colleagues and delivery partners, respectively.

We recognize the disruption this situation has caused customers, colleagues and communities throughout the Los Angeles area, and we sincerely appreciate everyone's patience and partnership.

“This agreement represents an important step toward restoring normal operations while preserving our ability to provide the dependable, responsive service our customers expect,” said Ron Phillips, Sysco's Chief Human Resources Officer.“Throughout this process, we remained focused on reaching a resolution that supports our colleagues without accepting terms that could negatively affect customer service or contribute to avoidable operational disruptions in the future.”

While this strike was not about wages, economics or other working conditions, Sysco Los Angeles remains committed to providing colleagues with a great professional environment with opportunities for long-term growth and we hope to have more constructive engagements with the union going forward.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.sysco.com.

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