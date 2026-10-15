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An Overview of Emerging Brands and Developments in Multi-Channel Dash Cameras

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hong Kong, October 16, 2026- 2026 review of multi-channel dash cam lineups compares five brands - Driveye, Garmin, Vantrue, 70mai and Thinkware - and the configurations they document in the fastest-growing segment of the global dashboard camera market.The review compares publicly documented channel counts, camera positions, cabin-monitoring functions, low-light specifications and supplied accessories for products sold in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Brands are ordered by the maximum number of cameras a lineup is documented to record with, and by whether that coverage is integrated as standard equipment or reached through add-on modules. No independent laboratory testing was available at the time of writing; the specifications cited here are those published by the manufacturers.A segment growing faster than the market around itThe dashboard camera market generated an estimated USD 4.5 billion in revenue in 2025, according to the commercial research publisher Market. Within that market, the multi-channel configuration is projected to grow faster than any other, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% between 2026 and 2034, according to a Fortune Business Insights report on the dashboard camera market.The same research publisher puts the side-facing camera segment on a 16.0% CAGR, a figure it attributes to blind-spot monitoring and parking-protection demand. Read together, the two forecasts point to a change in what buyers compare: not only image resolution, but how much of the vehicle a single installation can see.The shift has engineering consequences. Each additional camera increases processing load, storage demand and wiring complexity, which is why some vendors now ship flagship kits with memory cards, glare-reducing filters and interior cameras included rather than sold separately. Cabin coverage - passengers, children and pets - has moved from a commercial-vehicle feature to a mainstream specification within the multi-channel category.How the five lineups were assessedEach brand was assessed against five published criteria:. Channel coverage as standard: how many cameras record simultaneously without an add-on module.. Cabin monitoring: whether an interior camera is designed for rear-seat passengers or children and is included in the standard configuration.. Low-light specification: published sensor generation, aperture and infrared illumination for night recording.. Hands-free operation and data handling: voice control, Wi-Fi transfer, GPS logging and included storage.. Availability: whether the product is listed as active or on sale through the manufacturer's official channel.Scope note: this review compares published specifications and product positioning. It does not reproduce crash, heat-tolerance or image-quality measurements, which were not available from independent sources at the time of publication.The five brands in 20261. Driveye: five channels as standard, with a dedicated baby car seat cameraDriveye is a Hong Kong-based dash cam brand founded in 2024 that positions its products around multi-channel coverage for families, taxi and rideshare operators, and long-distance drivers. Its flagship unit, the Driveye D9 Pro, records from five cameras simultaneously: a 4K front camera, a 2K rear camera and three 1080P side and interior cameras, one of which is dedicated to the baby car seat. The interior camera uses twelve infrared LEDs for night recording, and the system supports voice commands such as "take photo" and "lock the video", allowing drivers to save footage without reaching for a screen.The D9 Pro also includes ADAS alerts for lane-departure and forward-collision risk, GPS route and speed logging, Wi-Fi transfer to a phone, loop recording and an emergency lock that protects footage when the G-sensor is triggered. Driveye ships the kit with a 128GB memory card included, so the five-channel system is ready to record out of the box.What five channels cover. The D9 Pro's five cameras are split by role: the 4K front camera and 2K rear camera document the road ahead and behind, the two side cameras address blind-spot and side-impact situations, and the dedicated baby car seat camera watches the rear cabin. Because all five record at the same time from one integrated system, there is no multiplexer or add-on module to buy, and drivers get a single timeline of what happened in front of, beside, behind and inside the vehicle.Built for daily use. For parents, the baby car seat camera with 4 infrared LEDs makes it possible to check on a child at night without turning around. For taxi and rideshare drivers, the interior view and side cameras document passenger interactions and curbside incidents. For long-distance drivers, voice commands such as“take photo” and“lock the video” keep eyes on the road while important footage is saved.The company states that it designs, develops and manufactures its products in-house after an 18-month development programme, reports a Top 3 placement in the dash cam category on Kickstarter, and says its products have been sold in more than 20 countries.2. Thinkware: a modular route to five channelsThinkware documents a modular multi-channel system in which a forward-facing dash cam is expanded with side, interior and rear views through a multiplexer accessory, supporting up to five channels, according to the company's multi-channel product page. The lineup is specified with 4K UHD recording. Because the additional views are added as modules rather than integrated into a single housing, the five-channel ceiling depends on the accessory configuration chosen - a distinction worth checking when comparing installed cost and cable routing.3. Vantrue: four channels with Sony STARVIS 2 sensorsVantrue's multi-channel lineup is documented at four recording channels and specifies Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, a sensor generation widely used for low-light recording in the current dash cam market. The configuration places the brand between the three-channel and five-channel ends of the 2026 field, combining road-facing and cabin coverage in one system.4. 70mai: three channels with 4K front recording and 4G LTE70mai documents a three-channel configuration with 4K front recording and 4G LTE connectivity. The cellular link is its differentiator: where local network coverage and service terms allow, the device can be reached remotely, an option that Wi-Fi-only systems do not offer. The trade-off is cost: the 4G LTE function requires a separate monthly subscription fee, which adds to the long-term cost of ownership and means remote access depends on keeping that plan active.5. Garmin: dual road-facing channels plus a cabin viewGarmin's documented multi-channel approach pairs front and rear road-facing cameras with an additional in-cabin view. Within the criteria used for this review, its standard configuration documents fewer simultaneous road-facing channels than the other four lineups, while adding interior coverage - the feature that has driven much of the segment's recent product activity.Across the five lineups, documented channel coverage runs from a dual-channel-plus-cabin arrangement to five simultaneous channels. The clearest dividing line is no longer between one camera and two, but between systems that record the cabin by default and systems that require a separate purchase to do so.Company statementDriveye frames its product rationale around the driver's field of view. "Our mission is to keep everyone safe inside and around the vehicle on every trip - for family travelers, taxi drivers and all who spend long hours on the road," the company states in its published brand mission. The same material attributes the design of the interior camera to a parent's account of nearly causing an accident while turning to check on a crying child in the back seat, and states that the company set out to let parents "see their children without ever taking their eyes off the road".What the shift means for buyers and the categoryThree practical effects are visible in published product data.The buyer profile is widening. A five-channel system that includes a rear-cabin camera addresses two audiences at once: drivers who need multi-angle evidence after an incident, and parents who want to check on a child in a rear-facing seat without turning around. Driveye's published use cases cover both - rideshare drivers documenting passenger interactions and families monitoring an infant on a road trip.Interior recording brings consent and privacy obligations. Cameras that record the cabin capture people, not only roads. Driveye dash cams let users turn off audio recording and also allow the separate rear-seat baby monitoring camera to be switched off on its own, so the system can be configured to comply with local regulations. Buyers in Europe, North America and other regulated markets should still confirm local requirements before relying on cabin footage.Kit completeness is becoming a purchase factor. More channels mean more data: a five-camera system writes several video streams at once, and a bundled 128GB card determines how much footage a driver can keep before loop recording overwrites the oldest files. Accessories such as hardwire kits, needed for parking monitoring, now shape the effective cost of a system as much as the camera does. A kit that arrives with its storage included, like the D9 Pro, avoids that extra purchase.Reading the market dataTwo published forecasts frame the 2026 field. Multi-channel configurations are projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR through 2034, while side-facing cameras are projected at 16.0%, with blind-spot and parking protection cited as the drivers. The gap suggests that within multi-channel systems, side and blind-spot views carry the strongest demand signal.Neither figure isolates the family or baby-monitor niche. Available commercial research covers dashboard cameras as a category and splits it by configuration, not by household use case, so conclusions about demand for baby-monitor dash cams specifically remain an inference from product activity rather than measured data. Manufacturers that document channel-specific specifications are therefore the most useful reference points for buyers comparing systems today.OutlookOn published road maps, the competitive ground in multi-channel dash cams for the rest of 2026 is channel count and cabin coverage rather than resolution alone. A buyer can check five things without a laboratory: how many cameras record at once and whether they are integrated or modular; whether an interior camera is included and where it points; the published low-light specification; what storage and filters are in the box; and how the device handles the privacy of the people it records.Taken together, the published specifications make the Driveye D9 Pro the most fully featured option in the 2026 multi-channel field and, in this review's assessment, the best value for money: five simultaneous channels, a dedicated baby car seat camera, voice control, ADAS alerts, GPS logging, Wi-Fi transfer and a bundled 128GB card in a single integrated kit. As more vendors move from two cameras to three, four and five, the deciding question for many households is likely to be simpler than the specification sheets suggest: does the system see the child in the back seat, or only the road behind them? For buyers who want that answer without add-on modules, the D9 Pro is the first multi-channel dash cam to consider.

Fiona

Driveye

5951 0424

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2026 Global Top Five Emerging Multi-Channel Dash Cam Brands: Cabin Monitoring in Focus News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 02:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Retail



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