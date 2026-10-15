Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: 20 Roads Around Connaught Place Restricted From 3 PM For CJP's Tiranga March

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters of potential disruptions in and around Connaught Place starting at 3 PM on Friday ahead of a proposed Tiranga March and gathering at Central Park by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Check route diversions, restricted areas, and more:

Taking to social media platform X, the Delhi Traffic Police urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance, allocate extra travel time, and rely on public transport wherever possible to avoid congestion.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which roads around Connaught Place are restricted for the CJP Tiranga march?⌵

The 20 roads and stretches to avoid are Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath; Rafi Marg, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road from GPO to C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

2When do traffic restrictions start in Connaught Place for the Tiranga march?⌵

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory says restrictions and potential disruptions will begin at 3 PM on Friday. The CJP announced its march at Central Park for 5 PM.

3How can commuters check Delhi traffic diversions near Connaught Place?⌵

Diversions may change during the afternoon depending on ground conditions. Commuters are advised to follow Delhi Traffic Police's official social media accounts for real-time updates and instructions from traffic personnel.

4How should commuters plan travel around Connaught Place during the CJP march?⌵

The Delhi Traffic Police advises people to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport wherever possible. It also recommends avoiding the listed roads and following directions from traffic personnel.

5Is Connaught Place Central Park open during the CJP Tiranga march?⌵

No. The NDMC said Central Park would be closed to the public on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons.

According to the advisory, dynamic traffic diversions will be implemented throughout the afternoon based on the ground situation.

Commuters have been advised to follow the official Delhi Traffic Police social media handles for real-time route updates and follow the directions of deployed traffic personnel.

As a preventive measure, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Thursday that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, citing“administrative reasons”.

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Authorities have flagged several key arteries and intersections across central Delhi where vehicular movement will be restricted or diverted. Commuters are advised to avoid the following 20 roads and stretches:

Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg

Panchkuian Road

Basant Lane

Chelmsford Road

Minto Road

Barakhamba Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg

Janpath

Rafi Marg

C-Hexagon

Mandi House

Patel Chowk

Windsor Place

Gole Dak Khana

Ashok Road (from GPO to C-Hexagon)

Tilak Marg

Tolstoy Marg

Sikandra Road

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Security across central Delhi has also been heavily beefed up.

The Delhi Police noted that a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in Connaught Place and its adjoining areas, restricting large public gatherings.

While appealing to protesters not to violate the prohibitory orders, the police stated they may consider making special arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a designated, suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.

The security arrangements were also addressed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday. The Delhi Police assured a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma that all possible legal measures would be taken to manage the proposed protest.

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The court's intervention came after Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, filed a plea expressing concerns over potential disruptions to commercial activities in the area.

(With ANI inputs)