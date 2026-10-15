Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 16: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Sustained increases in international oil prices could raise the country's crude import bill and put additional pressure on oil marketing companies' margins if domestic retail rates remain stable. According to estimates cited by Business Today, state-run oil marketing companies faced marketing margins of minus Rs 8 per litre on petrol and minus Rs 9 per litre on diesel in September. Their combined daily losses were estimated at around Rs 530 crore.
Currency movements are another factor to watch. A weaker rupee against the US dollar increases the cost of importing crude oil and can add to the pressure on domestic fuel pricing.
For commuters, unchanged rates offer some relief from immediate fuel-price increases. However, prices remain different from one city to another because of local taxation and other pricing components. Consumers should check the latest rates applicable to their location before refuelling.
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