Paladin Announces Availability Of Notice Of Meeting For Annual General Meeting

Date, Time, and Location of the AGM

The AGM will be held in person on 17 November 2026 at 9:00 am (Australian Western Standard Time) (16 November 2026 at 8:00 pm Toronto time) at Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Level 6, Brookfield Place, Tower Two, 123 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia, 6000.

Business to be Conducted at the AGM

In addition to receiving and considering the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2026, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters at the AGM, each of which is more particularly described in the Notice of Meeting:

Instructions for Canadian Shareholders

If Canadian Shareholders have any questions about voting their Shares, or want to request electronic copies of the Meeting Materials, please contact Computershare Canada by calling 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America).

Additional information regarding voting at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Meeting under the section entitled“Attendance and Voting Information”.

Canadian Registered Shareholders

Canadian Shareholders who are the registered holder of their Shares ( Canadian Registered Shareholders ) should vote their Shares either (i) online at , (ii) by facsimile at +1-888-453-0330, or (iii) by phone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Canadian Registered Shareholders may request their control number online at Text> or by contacting Computershare Canada at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America).

Canadian Registered Shareholders voting by proxy must do so no later than 13 November 2026, at 8:00 pm Toronto time (the Proxy Cut-off Time ).

Canadian Beneficial Shareholders

Canadian Shareholders who hold their Shares beneficially ( Canadian Beneficial Shareholders ) through a stockbroker, securities dealer, bank, trust company, a clearing agency in which such an intermediary participates or other intermediary ( Intermediary ) should receive instructions on how to vote their Shares at the AGM from their Intermediary. Every Intermediary has its own procedures and provides its own instructions to its clients. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders should contact their Intermediary to obtain instructions on how to vote their Shares at the AGM and to obtain a copy of their VIF and/or their control number required to vote online using . Canadian Beneficial Shareholders should follow the instructions of their Intermediary carefully to ensure that their Shares are voted at the AGM. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders must submit their completed VIF in accordance with the instructions provided by their Intermediary at least one business day before the Proxy Cut-off Time.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Paladin Energy Ltd.

Contacts