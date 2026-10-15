Paladin Announces Availability Of Notice Of Meeting For Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) ( Paladin or the Company ) advises its shareholders ( Shareholders ) that the Notice of Meeting and the accompanying form of proxy and voting instruction form (collectively, the Meeting Materials ) for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting ( AGM ) are now available on Paladin's website ( ), on the ASX website ( ) and under Paladin's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).
Date, Time, and Location of the AGM
The AGM will be held in person on 17 November 2026 at 9:00 am (Australian Western Standard Time) (16 November 2026 at 8:00 pm Toronto time) at Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Level 6, Brookfield Place, Tower Two, 123 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia, 6000.
Business to be Conducted at the AGM
In addition to receiving and considering the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2026, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters at the AGM, each of which is more particularly described in the Notice of Meeting: the adoption of the remuneration report set out in the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 30 June 2026; the re-election of Mr Cliff Lawrenson as a director of the Company; the re-election of Ms Lesley Adams as a director of the Company; the re-election of Dr Jon Hronsky OAM as a director of the Company; the approval of FY2026 short-term incentive and FY2027 long-term incentive grant of performance rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; the approval for issue of securities to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer under the 2026 long-term incentive grant; the re-insertion of proportional takeover provisions; and a conditional board spill meeting resolution.
Instructions for Canadian Shareholders
If Canadian Shareholders have any questions about voting their Shares, or want to request electronic copies of the Meeting Materials, please contact Computershare Canada by calling 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America).
Additional information regarding voting at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Meeting under the section entitled“Attendance and Voting Information”.
Canadian Registered Shareholders
Canadian Shareholders who are the registered holder of their Shares ( Canadian Registered Shareholders ) should vote their Shares either (i) online at , (ii) by facsimile at +1-888-453-0330, or (iii) by phone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Canadian Registered Shareholders may request their control number online at Text> or by contacting Computershare Canada at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America).
Canadian Registered Shareholders voting by proxy must do so no later than 13 November 2026, at 8:00 pm Toronto time (the Proxy Cut-off Time ).
Canadian Beneficial Shareholders
Canadian Shareholders who hold their Shares beneficially ( Canadian Beneficial Shareholders ) through a stockbroker, securities dealer, bank, trust company, a clearing agency in which such an intermediary participates or other intermediary ( Intermediary ) should receive instructions on how to vote their Shares at the AGM from their Intermediary. Every Intermediary has its own procedures and provides its own instructions to its clients. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders should contact their Intermediary to obtain instructions on how to vote their Shares at the AGM and to obtain a copy of their VIF and/or their control number required to vote online using . Canadian Beneficial Shareholders should follow the instructions of their Intermediary carefully to ensure that their Shares are voted at the AGM. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders must submit their completed VIF in accordance with the instructions provided by their Intermediary at least one business day before the Proxy Cut-off Time.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Paladin Energy Ltd.
Contacts
CommentsNo comment