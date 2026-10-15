Crombie REIT Announces October 2026 Monthly Distribution
October 15, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07583 per Unit for the period from October 1, 2026, to and including October 31, 2026.
The distribution will be payable on November 13, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at October 31, 2026.
About Crombie REIT
Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2026, our portfolio contained 311 properties comprising approximately 19.5 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at .
Investor Relations Contacts
Kara Cameron, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
902-755-8100
Meghna Nair
Manager, Investor Relations
905-301-3746
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Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
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