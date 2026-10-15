MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Greentech Hydrogen Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

October 15, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. ( the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $895,000 through the issuance of 4,475,000 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the " Private Placement ").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of two (2) years (the " Expiry Date ") from the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provisions which provides that, in the event the closing price of the Shares on the stock exchange on which the Shares are traded is equal to or greater than $0.50 per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants provided that (i) the Company disseminate a news release announcing the acceleration of the expiry date and provides notice to the Warrant holders, and (ii) the accelerated expiry date shall not be less than thirty (30) calendar days after such news release is disseminated, and any Warrants remaining unexercised after that date will be cancelled (the " Accelerated Expiry Provisions ").

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees totaling $18,550 cash and 92,750 non-transferable finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable at $0.40 until the Expiry Date and are subject to the Accelerated Expiry Provisions.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period under Canadian securities laws expiring on February 15, 2027.

The Company plans to use the funds from the Private Placement for general working capital.

About Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a Canadian hydrogen infrastructure technology company developing technologies intended to improve the storage, distribution, monitoring and operational intelligence of hydrogen assets. The Company is developing its Hydrogen-of-ThingsTM platform as an intelligence layer for hydrogen infrastructure, combining its patent-pending hydrogen storage and distribution technology with digital monitoring, data analytics, artificial intelligence and infrastructure-management capabilities. The platform is being designed for use with both new and existing hydrogen infrastructure and to support applications spanning hydrogen production, storage, distribution and commercialization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

For further information contact:

Contact Information

Paul Dickson, CEO

...

(604) 283-4616

Corporate Office:

Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street

Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6







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Source: Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.