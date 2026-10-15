Big-Law Attorney Builds South Florida Boutique For Complex Divorce And Business Litigation

MENAFN - GetNews)Ranson & Ranson PLLC is bringing big-firm litigation experience to a boutique setting, serving individuals, professionals, and business owners facing complex divorce and commercial disputes across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade. Since opening its doors in 2021, the Fort Lauderdale firm has steadily expanded its practice while preserving its boutique, partner-led approach.

Founded by Managing Partner Ryan Ranson, Esq., the firm represents clients in complex family and commercial litigation involving substantial assets and business interests. Before founding the firm, Ranson practiced high-net-worth family law at Boies Schiller Flexner and business litigation at Cole, Scott & Kissane.

“Most of our clients have spent years building a business, a practice, or a portfolio,” said Ranson.“When those assets are on the line, they want a lawyer who has handled cases at that level and who will be the one in the room. That's what we built this firm to be.”

High-Asset Family Law and Business Disputes

Ranson & Ranson handles both family law and commercial litigation, two areas that can become closely connected when substantial assets or business interests are involved.

The family law practice includes contested and uncontested divorce, equitable distribution, alimony, paternity, time-sharing, modifications, post-judgment enforcement, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

On the commercial side, the firm handles breach of contract claims, partnership and shareholder disputes, business torts and defamation, construction and lien disputes, insurance coverage matters, premises liability, and appeals.

For a business owner going through a divorce, a closely held company may also be one of the largest assets in the marital estate. Questions involving ownership, valuation, income, and financial records can therefore become central to both the business and family-law sides of a dispute.

Ranson & Ranson approaches those matters with the emphasis on early case assessment, careful development of the record, and preparation for litigation when necessary.

A Boutique Model for Serious Litigation

Ranson & Ranson also keeps its caseload selective, allowing complex cases to receive the preparation and attention they require. The firm applies Ranson's large-firm litigation experience within a boutique structure that keeps case strategy and client communication at the partner level.

The firm's approach is echoed in client feedback, particularly around communication and attorney access.

“High-staes disputes require discipline long before anyone steps into a courtroom,” said Ranson.“Our approach is to understand the facts, identify the pressure points, and build each case with litigation in mind from day one.”

The firm represents clients across South Florida in complex family and business disputes where significant assets, ownership interests and financial exposure are at stake.

Business owners and professionals facing a divorce or business dispute can reach Ranson & Ranson PLLC at or call 954-915-1445.

About Ranson & Ranson PLLC

Ranson & Ranson PLLC is a Fort Lauderdale litigation boutique representing individuals, business owners, and professionals in complex family and commercial disputes across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties. Led by Managing Partner Ryan M. Ranson, Esq., the firm handles high-asset divorce and business litigation involving significant financial and ownership interests, with case strategy and client communication maintained at the partner level.