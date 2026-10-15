MENAFN - GetNews)Top Real Estate Systems helps real estate agents get found on Google and named by AI assistants Real Estate Systems (TRES), founded by U.S. Army veteran Nicole Gaudet, opens six real estate SEO and AI visibility plans to agents in every U.S. market.

Gonzales, Louisiana - October 15, 2026 - Top Real Estate Systems (TRES), a done-for-you marketing company for real estate agents, has relaunched with six monthly plans. The plans are open to agents in every U.S. market. Each one has the same goal. When a buyer or seller asks Google or an AI assistant for a real estate agent, the agent should be one of the names that comes up.

How buyers and sellers search is changing. Many now ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok or Google's AI Mode and AI Overviews who to call. Those answers draw on public sources such as an agent's Google Business Profile, reviews, directory listings and website content. TRES manages that online presence for the agent each week. That includes the real estate SEO work most agents do not have time to keep up with.

"Agents don't lose business because they're bad at real estate. They lose it because the map and the AI answer show someone else," said Nicole Gaudet, founder of Top Real Estate Systems. "I built TRES to do that work for them, the same way I do it for my own business, so they can stay focused on clients."

Why it matters for agents

Google treats a real estate agent much like any other local business. For most agents, the Google Business Profile is the first thing a buyer or seller sees in organic search. Local SEO decides which agents appear in the map results for a town, and reviews and consistent listings help build trust with both people and search engines. AI assistants now read the same signals. An agent with an incomplete profile, few reviews or mismatched listings is easy for both Google and AI to skip.

Keeping that current takes steady weekly work. TRES does that work for the agent, from keyword research and an SEO strategy for the agent's market to Google posts, listings and reviews, and reports the results each month on a single scorecard.

Six plans, done for the agent

Get Started ($199/month) is the entry plan for agents with new Google profiles. It covers a ready-made Google post each week and a monthly profile audit with three custom fixes.

Get Found ($399/month) covers full management of the Google Business Profile for realtors: up to five Google posts a week, a written reply to every new review within 48 hours, consistent listings across the web and a monthly scorecard built on a map-rank scan.

Get Chosen ($599/month) adds AI visibility for real estate agents, with monthly tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, AI Overviews and Grok.

Get Known ($799/month) adds a custom website with new articles each month, built as part of a content strategy to drive traffic from the agent's market. The agent keeps the website after a 12-month term.

Get Called ($999/month) adds TRES management of the agent's Google Ads and Local Services Ads. Ad spend stays in the agent's own Google account.

Get Coached ($1,499/month) adds two 30-minute one-on-one coaching calls a month with Gaudet.

TRES also offers one-time services, including Google Profile Rescue, Business Listings Cleanup and an AI Visibility Deep Dive. TRES lists full plan details at toprealestatesystems/pricing/.

What agents say

"They have done such a fantastic job managing my Google business profile," wrote Ross Hardy of The Hardy Team, RE/MAX Marketing Specialists in Spring Hill, Florida, in a Google review (hardyrealtor ).

"Top Real Estate Systems does an excellent job with my Google and AI marketing," wrote Anita Mora of the Anita Mora Team, Coldwell Banker Legacy in Albuquerque, New Mexico (anitamora ).

A free starting point

Agents can request a free AI Visibility Report. It checks where the agent appears on the Google map in their area and whether leading AI assistants name them, then lists the top fixes. The request form is at toprealestatesystems/free-report/.

About the founder

Gaudet is a U.S. Army veteran who earned her first real estate license in 2004. She founded Nicole Spellman Group in 2017, began coaching agents nationally in 2019 and founded Top Real Estate Systems in 2022. She still takes her own listings as an agent with Epique Realty, which keeps her close to how the real estate industry works day to day.

About Top Real Estate Systems

Top Real Estate Systems (TRES) provides search engine optimization and AI visibility services that help real estate agents, teams and real estate businesses across the United States get found on Google and named by AI assistants. The company runs Google Business Profiles, builds real estate websites designed for AI search and tracks whether assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok name each agent. U.S. Army veteran and real estate agent Nicole Gaudet founded TRES in 2022. Learn more at toprealestatesystems.