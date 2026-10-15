Future Travel Start Now: 2026 SOUEAST Global Technology Experience Day Set To Kick Off
Global Guests Gatherring to Experience SOUEAST ' s Technology
With travel at its core, this year's event will integrate technology into real-world travel scenarios to reflect SOUEAST's vision for“future travel”: technology should not simply be showcased but become part of the journey; it should be experienced firsthand and tested in real-world conditions.
During the event, gobal guests will explore SOUEAST's technology and brand philosophy in real-world travel situations. Test drives will take place in Moganshan, Zhejiang Province, where varied road conditions will allow guests to experience SOUEAST's C-DM Hybrid System, smart cockpit and other features, demonstrating how technology can make travel more effortless and efficient.
Expanding Globally and Deepening the“Travel+” Lifestyle
Since its brand refresh in 2024, SOUEAST has stayed true to its "EASE YOUR LIFE" brand promise and its "Travel Companion" positioning, while continuing to expand its product lineup,
its portfolio will cover models from B to D segment and will offer multiple powertrain options. SOUEAST is present in 52 countries and regions with more than 300 sales networks across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. In Egypt,the brand ranked NO.4 in the passenger vehicle segment and No. 6 in the overall market within one year.
In recent years, SOUEAST has continued to advance its“Travel+” strategy through cross-industry collaborations with Dubai Fashion Week and Time Out,the global lifestyle media brand. By bringing its brand philosophy into a wider range of travel and lifestyle settings, SOUEAST is strengthening its positioning as a“Travel Companion” and exploring new possibilities in travel and lifestyle.
This October, SOUEAST will embark on this technology journey with guests from diverse countries and regions, bringing“Future Travel Starts Now” to life on every journey.
ABOUT SOUEAST
Established in 1995, SOUEAST is an automotive brand with a global market orientation. Since its brand refresh in 2024, SOUEAST has stayed true to its“EASE YOUR LIFE” philosophy, positioning itself as a“Travel Partner” designed for family users - from daily commutes to weekend getaways, and bringing a relaxing and joyful driving experience to global urban youth. SOUEAST is present in 49 countries and regions with more than 300 sales networks across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Until now, SOUEAST has launched the S06, S06DM, S07, S08, S08DM, and S09, earning a strong reputation in key markets. In Egypt, it reached No. 4 in the passenger car segment and No. 6 in the overall market within one year.
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