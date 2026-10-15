Manipur: 78 People, Including 75 BSF Personnel, Hospitalised After Food Poisoning

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 16 (ANI): Seventy-eight people, including 75 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and three civilians, were hospitalised at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Friday after suffering from food poisoning Medical Superintendent Professor Dr Rameshwor Singh told ANI that the patients were brought to the hospital's outpatient department (OPD) after experiencing repeated vomiting following breakfast."The whole company of the BSF was rushed to our OPD block because of repeated vomiting after having breakfast. This is a food poisoning case," Singh said said all the patients were responding well to treatment and were being administered fluids to manage their condition."They are all responding positively to the treatment. We are giving them adequate fluids," he said expressed confidence that the patients would recover within a few hours."All the patients will be fine within a few hours. There are 78 BSF personnel, including three civilians," he added details are awaited. (ANI)

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