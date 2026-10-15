'May Devotees Attain Courage, Strength To Fulfil Their Resolves': CM Yogi On Navratri Day-6

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended greetings to devotees on the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Adi Shakti Maa Jagadamba, and wishing that her blessings provide devotees with the courage and strength to fulfil their resolves.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said,“On the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, countless salutations at the feet of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Adi Shakti Maa Jagadamba.”

“May we pray to Maa Katyayani, bearer of the message to protect righteousness, that by her grace, all devotees may attain the courage and strength to fulfill their resolves. Jai Maa Katyayani,” he added.

CM Yogi also shared a Sanskrit mantra dedicated to Maa Katyayani, invoking the blessings of the goddess on the auspicious occasion.

Maa Katyayani, worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri, is regarded as a powerful manifestation of Goddess Durga and symbolises courage, strength and the protection of righteousness.

Devotees offer prayers to the goddess seeking her blessings to overcome challenges, remain steadfast in their resolve and follow the path of truth and righteousness.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended greetings on the occasion, praying for the well-being of devotees and invoking the blessings of Maa Katyayani.

In a post on X, Maurya said,“On the sacred occasion of Shardiya Navratri, countless salutations at the feet of Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati's sixth form, Maa Katyayani Ji!

Maa Katyayani symbolises power, courage, and the protection of righteousness. May her grace infuse fearlessness, self-confidence, and positive energy into everyone's life-this is the auspicious wish.”

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 6 is being observed on Friday, and is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. Revered as the warrior form of the goddess, Maa Katyayani represents courage, protection, determination and the power to overcome obstacles. Devotees worship her to seek strength, confidence, prosperity and blessings for a harmonious life.

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri celebrates the different forms of Goddess Durga and holds great religious significance for devotees across the country. During the festival, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and participate in religious ceremonies to seek the goddess's blessings.

Shardiya Navratri concludes with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.