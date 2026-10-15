Russian Extradited To US Over Tech Smuggling

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) A 52-year-old Russian national has been extradited from Sweden to the United States to face charges of running an international procurement network that allegedly smuggled American-made electronic components with military applications to Russia through front companies in Hong Kong, the Justice Department said.

Alexander Suvorov was extradited to the Northern District of New York on Thursday and is expected to make his first appearance before a federal court in Albany on Friday, October 16.

He faces three conspiracy charges involving international money laundering, smuggling and violations of US export control laws. Two of the charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Suvorov orchestrated a network which illegally obtained sensitive electronic components from American companies and shipped them to Russia. AS such, he concealed their intended destination through commercial entities registered in Hong Kong, federal prosecutors alleged.

The alleged operation ran between March 2022 and April 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, the network targeted dual-use electronic components capable of serving both civilian and military purposes.

Some of the components allegedly exported to Russia could be used in military communications, radar equipment and precision location systems, raising concerns about their potential application in Russian defence capabilities.

"Alexander Suvorov was the alleged mastermind behind an international procurement network that illegally supplied buyers in Russia with American-made electronic components that have military applications," said Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division.

The FBI official said the extradition demonstrated Washington's determination to prevent sensitive American technology from reaching the Russian military.

Suvorov allegedly maintained several Hong Kong-based front companies, including GS Group Limited, which were used to purchase electronic components from US suppliers.

Investigators believe these companies helped conceal the Russian end users of the products, allowing shipments to move from the United States through Hong Kong before reaching their ultimate destinations in Russia.

The complaint also alleges that Suvorov and his companies transferred money electronically to various American businesses to pay for the components.

The Justice Department described the operation as an effort to evade restrictions designed to prevent Russia from obtaining sensitive US technology.

"Those, like the defendant, as alleged, who seek to enrich themselves by evading economic sanctions on Russia, must understand that their actions carry serious consequences and will not be tolerated," said John A. Sarcone III, first assistant US attorney for the Northern District of New York.

Sarcone said American authorities would continue pursuing individuals suspected of undermining national security through illicit procurement operations.

The first charge against Suvorov involves conspiracy to commit international promotional money laundering, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

The second concerns conspiracy to commit outbound smuggling, carrying a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine.

The third alleges conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years and a $1 million fine.