Creating Safer And More Comfortable Personal Care Products With Si-TPV Soft Touch Elastomer Solutions

-prong> Durable, Non-Sticky, and Easy-Clean Performance for Everyday Use

Personal care products are exposed to sweat, skin oils, dust, friction, and repeated handling during daily use. Therefore, maintaining a clean surface, comfortable touch, and stable performance throughout the product lifespan is critical. Si-TPV features a smooth, non-sticky surface that helps reduce dirt accumulation and supports easy cleaning, allowing products to maintain their premium appearance and comfortable feel over time.

For applications requiring flexibility and repeated deformation, such as gloves and wearable components, Si-TPV provides excellent elasticity, rebound performance, abrasion resistance, and durability. Its resistance to scratching, yellowing, and aging helps products withstand frequent use while preserving their original appearance and tactile experience.

By combining soft touch comfort with long-term durability, Si-TPV offers a versatile material solution for personal care and skin-contact applications. It enables manufacturers to develop products that are not only comfortable and aesthetically appealing but also designed to meet consumers' growing expectations for safety, hygiene, and lasting performance.

Recommended Si-TPV Grades for Personal Care & Skin Contact Applications 1. Si-TPV 2150 Series2. Si-TPV 3520-60A3. Si-TPV 3521 Series Soft Touch Elastomer for Skin Contact Applications

The Si-TPV 2150 Series

For products requiring a premium tactile experience and long-lasting surface quality, Si-TPV 2150 Series provides an effective alternative to traditional soft-touch materials.

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Selecting the right material is essential for developing high-performance personal care and skin-contact products that can deliver both functional benefits and an enhanced user experience. With its unique combination of soft touch feel, non-sticky surface, skin-friendly properties, durability, and processing advantages, Si-TPV soft touch elastomer solutions provide manufacturers with a reliable material choice for a wide range of applications, including personal care devices, wearable components, eyewear accessories, and other products designed for frequent skin contact.

By maintaining a comfortable tactile experience while offering excellent resistance to daily wear, stains, and surface degradation, Si-TPV helps products achieve long-lasting quality and improved user satisfaction. Its design flexibility and performance advantages enable brands to develop innovative products that balance aesthetics, comfort, and reliability. Through the integration of premium soft-touch performance and durable material technology, Si-TPV empowers manufacturers to create safer, more comfortable, and more competitive personal care solutions for modern lifestyles.

Looking for a soft-touch material solution for personal care and skin-contact products? Si-TPV elastomer solutions can help you achieve the ideal balance of skin-friendly comfort, non-sticky surface performance, easy cleaning, durability, and design flexibility. Contact us to explore how Si-TPV can support the development of eyewear, earphones, personal care devices, wearable accessories, and other skin-contact applications.

About Us

Chengdu SILIKE Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2004, is a leading Chinese supplier of silicone additives and Thermoplastic Vulcanizate elastomers. With strong R&D capabilities and extensive industry experience, SILIKE has developed a diverse range of multifunctional additives and innovative materials, enhancing the performance and functionality of plastics across various sectors.