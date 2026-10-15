MENAFN - GetNews)China has become one of the world's important manufacturing hubs for multilayer pipe systems, supported by advanced production capabilities, strong supply chains, and continuous investment in engineering innovation.

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For international buyers, the key challenges are finding a reliable supplier that can meet tight project deadlines, custom specifications, and international compliance standards, and that can scale production quickly while providing full technical support throughout the procurement process.

China is home to some of the most advanced multilayer pipe system producers in the world, combining high-capacity manufacturing, rigorous quality control, and competitive pricing that few other markets can match.

This overview ranks the top 5 multilayer pipe system manufacturers in China, evaluated on production capacity, certifications, technical capability, and global supply track record, to help buyers identify the right partner for upcoming projects.

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Why Choose a Multilayer Pipe System Company in China? 1. Cost Efficiency Without Compromising Quality

Chinese multilayer pipe system manufacturers typically price 20–40% below European and North American equivalents. This is driven by lower labor costs, vertically integrated and mature industrial supply chains, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, not by cutting corners on materials or process control.

2. Massive Production Capacity

China's plastic piping industry produces over 12 million tonnes of plastic pipe annually (China Plastics Processing Industry Association, 2023), giving Chinese suppliers the scalability to fulfill both large infrastructure orders and smaller custom runs without long lead times.

3. Continuous R&D and Innovation

Leading Chinese multilayer pipe system manufacturers hold hundreds of international patents and actively contribute to global technical standards. Many operate state-accredited labs capable of testing to ISO, EN, ASTM, and DIN specifications.

4. Global Certification Coverage

Top suppliers carry certifications across 15+ countries, including CE, WRAS, SKZ, KIWA, and UPC, ensuring smooth import approvals across Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

5. Established Export Track Record

China-based multilayer pipe system suppliers have been serving international buyers for 25+ years. Many have dedicated export teams, multilingual documentation, and direct experience handling complex cross-border logistics.

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How to Choose the Right Multilayer Pipe System Manufacturer in China

Not all suppliers are equal. Five criteria help buyers filter a shortlist:

1. Certification Portfolio

Buyers should verify that the manufacturer holds certifications relevant to the target market: CE and WRAS for Europe and the UK, UPC and NSF for North America, and WATERMARK for Australia. Certifications are non-negotiable for project specification approval. Relying only on self-declared compliance, without third-party certification, is a red flag.

2. Production Capacity and Lead Time

Buyers should request documented annual output figures and current lead times. Top-tier factories in China can produce multilayer pipes at 100+ million meters per year, and a supplier should be able to confirm that it can accommodate the required volume without delays. The absence of documented output figures is a warning sign.

3. Technical Support and Customization

A strong supplier should offer OEM/ODM capabilities, custom pipe dimensions, pressure ratings, and barrier layer specifications, along with engineering documentation, installation guides, and on-site support. Suppliers offering only standard SKUs with no R&D team provide limited flexibility.

4. Quality Management System

ISO 9001 certification is a baseline. Buyers should also look for ISO 14001 (environmental), in-house testing labs, and third-party audit history, and request recent test reports before committing to a bulk order. The lack of a lab or QMS documentation is a red flag.

5. After-Sales and Warranty Policy

Reliable suppliers back their products with clear warranty terms, accessible after-sales teams, spare parts, and multilingual support. Buyers should confirm how defects are handled, what documentation is provided, and whether replacement parts are stocked internationally. Missing warranty documentation is a warning sign.

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Top 5 Multilayer Pipe System Manufacturers in China 1. RIFENG - A Trusted Global Multilayer Pipe System Supplier in China

RIFENG (Rifeng Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.) was established in 1996 in Foshan, Guangdong, China, making it one of the most experienced plastic piping manufacturers in the country. Over three decades, RIFENG has developed into an international piping solutions provider, serving customers across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and other global markets.

RIFENG operates world-class manufacturing facilities with annual production capacity exceeding 103 million meters of multilayer pipe, 212 million meters of PEX pipe, 614 million meters of PPR pipe, and 647 million meters of PE-RT pipe. This scale means RIFENG can meet virtually any project volume without compromising on lead time.

RIFENG continues to invest in product development, testing capabilities, and industry-standard research, with 923 international patents, contributions to 110 industry standards, coverage of 1,339 test standards in its in-house lab, and 155 certifications worldwide. RIFENG's lab is recognized as a world-class facility, enabling it to test to ISO, EN, DIN, ASTM, and dozens of national standards in one location.

RIFENG's core product systems include:



Multilayer Plumbing System (including PPSU Multi-jaw Press Fittings)

PE-X Plumbing System

PPR Plumbing System

Air Conditioning & HVAC Piping System

Underfloor Heating System

Multilayer Gas Piping System

PVC Conduit System

PVC Drainage System HDPE Infrastructure System

RIFENG's PPSU Multi-jaw Press Fittings (F18U) represent an advanced fitting solution designed for efficient installation and reliable connections, combining high-temperature resistance with multi-jaw press installation for faster, leak-free connections in commercial and residential buildings.

RIFENG serves a wide range of markets, including residential and commercial construction, industrial facilities, healthcare, hospitality, and infrastructure projects. Reference projects span South Africa, Estonia, Peru, Azerbaijan, Thailand, and more, demonstrating consistent delivery performance across demanding international environments.

For B2B buyers, RIFENG offers OEM and ODM services, full technical documentation in multiple languages, and dedicated export support teams. The company's multilingual website and regional presence make procurement straightforward from any market. RIFENG holds 155 certifications across 17 countries, one of the broadest multilateral compliance portfolios among Chinese plastic piping manufacturers.

2. Weixing New Material Technology - China Multilayer Pipe System Manufacturer

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Zhejiang, China, Weixing New Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Chinese plastic pipe manufacturer with a strong focus on PPR, PE-X, and multilayer composite pipes for the domestic and export markets.

The company produces approximately 300,000 tonnes of pipe annually and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. Weixing is a major supplier to China's real estate sector and has begun expanding into Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Primary products include multilayer composite pipes, PPR hot-cold water systems, PE-X radiant heating tubes, and PB pipes. The brand is well established in the mid-market segment with a large dealer network across China.

3. Ginde Plastic Pipe - Multilayer Pipe System Company in China

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Sichuan, China, Ginde Plastic Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. is one of China's earliest specialized plastic pipe producers, with over 30 years of manufacturing experience. The company is particularly strong in the western China construction market and has exported to Southeast Asia and Africa.

Ginde's multilayer pipe products cover residential plumbing, floor heating, and light commercial applications. The company holds ISO 9001 certification and national product quality certifications in China. Annual production capacity is estimated at over 200,000 tonnes across its Sichuan facilities.

Product lines include multilayer composite pipe, PPR pipe, PE-RT pipe, and related fittings. Ginde is a cost-competitive option for buyers focused on standard specifications at high volume.

4. Hanova - Multilayer Pipe System Supplier in China

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Zhejiang, China, Hanova Pipe Industry specializes in aluminum-plastic composite (multilayer) pipes and fittings for hot and cold water distribution, underfloor heating, and gas supply applications. The company has developed a focused export strategy targeting European and Middle Eastern contractors.

Hanova holds CE and DVGW certifications for selected product lines, enabling supply to German and broader European projects. The company runs automated extrusion lines with annual capacity of approximately 50 million meters of multilayer pipe.

Its product range covers multilayer pipe in 14mm to 63mm diameters, brass press fittings, and push-fit connection systems. Hanova suits buyers seeking European-certified multilayer pipe at competitive ex-works pricing.

5. Zhejiang Hongli Pipe - China Multilayer Pipe System Manufacturer

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhejiang, China, Zhejiang Hongli Pipe Co., Ltd. manufactures multilayer aluminum composite pipes and PE-X pipes primarily for the domestic plumbing and heating installation market, with growing export volume to Belt and Road project countries.

The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and produces multilayer pipe in standard sizes for residential and light commercial applications. Annual capacity is approximately 30 million meters.

Hongli is a pragmatic choice for buyers seeking standard-specification multilayer pipe at entry-level pricing, particularly for projects in emerging markets where European certification is not a hard requirement.

Ordering and Sample Testing Multilayer Pipe Systems from China

Before a bulk order is committed, a structured sample and QC process protects the buyer's investment. The standard process when sourcing from a Chinese multilayer pipe system supplier is as follows:

Step 1 - Define Technical Requirements

Buyers prepare a detailed specification sheet covering pipe dimensions (outer diameter, wall thickness, layer structure), pressure rating, temperature rating, applicable standards (ISO, EN, ASTM), and end-use application. The more precise the specification, the more accurate the samples received.

Step 2 - Request Product Samples

The buyer contacts the supplier's export or sales team with the specification. Reputable manufacturers such as RIFENG provide physical samples with accompanying test reports at no charge or for a nominal fee refunded upon placing an order. Samples of both pipe and fittings should be requested together.

Step 3 - Independent Third-Party Testing

Samples are sent to an accredited testing laboratory in the buyer's country (e.g., SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek) for independent verification of pressure performance, material composition, and dimensional accuracy. Testing should always take place before a supplier is approved.

Step 4 - Factory Audit (Recommended)

For long-term partnerships or large contracts, buyers conduct or commission a factory audit to verify production equipment, QMS documentation, raw material sourcing, and lab capabilities on site. Many top manufacturers welcome audits and provide pre-audit documentation packages.

Step 5 - Pre-Shipment Inspection

Before each bulk shipment, a third-party pre-shipment inspection (PSI) is arranged. Inspectors check product dimensions, quantity, packaging, and labeling against the purchase order. This step prevents costly disputes after goods arrive.

Step 6 - Payment and Logistics

Standard payment terms for Chinese multilayer pipe system orders are T/T (30% deposit, 70% before shipment) or LC at sight. Shipping is typically by FCL (full container load) sea freight. Lead times range from 15 to 45 days depending on order volume and product specifications.

Purchasing Multilayer Pipe Systems Directly from RIFENG

Working directly with RIFENG provides access to integrated manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise, and customized project support, together with competitive factory pricing and OEM/ODM flexibility.

The ordering process is as follows:

1 visit the RIFENG website at and navigate to the Systems section to identify the product line matching the project's needs.

2 complete the contact form or reach the marketing team directly, providing the application type, required certifications, volume, and target delivery schedule.

3's export team responds within 1–2 business days with a product proposal, pricing sheet, and available sample options.

4 review and approve technical documentation, including product test reports and certification copies relevant to the target market.

5 the order is confirmed and payment terms are agreed, RIFENG arranges production scheduling and logistics.

Conclusion

Choosing the best multilayer pipe system manufacturer in China comes down to five factors: certification coverage for the target market, production capacity, customization flexibility, quality management systems, and after-sales reliability.

Among the Chinese multilayer pipe system suppliers reviewed, RIFENG stands out as the clear leader, combining 30 years of manufacturing excellence, 155 certifications across 17 countries, world-class in-house testing, and a proven global project portfolio spanning 100+ countries.

Whether the project is a commercial development in Europe, a hospitality project in Africa, or an infrastructure scheme in Southeast Asia, RIFENG has the scale, compliance credentials, and technical depth to be a long-term partner.

About Rifeng

Founded in 1996 and based in Foshan, Guangdong, China, RIFENG Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer and solution provider of high-performance plastic piping systems. The company offers OEM and ODM services across plumbing, HVAC (air conditioning), underfloor heating, drainage, and gas applications, with a portfolio that includes multilayer pipes, PEX, PP-R, PVC, and precision brass components. RIFENG has been committed to developing high-quality and environmentally friendly piping, plastic tubing, fittings, and other piping products, and serves customers in over 100 countries and regions. The company continues to advance its mission to deliver ideal piping solutions to customers globally.