Ample Stock Of MIG-500 3-In-1 Multi-Function Welders Is Now Available-An Ideal Choice For Export Procurement.

We have recently completed stocking a large batch of MIG-500 3-in-1 inverter welder in our warehouse. With ample inventory ready for immediate shipment, we are opening this stock to global buyers looking for a great deal.

This 3-in-1 welder (MIG/MMA/TIG) combines gas-shielded welding, manual arc welding (stick), and argon arc welding (TIG) capabilities into a single, versatile unit suitable for various metal welding tasks. It utilizes proven IGBT inverter technology to ensure a stable arc and features anti-stick and quick-start functions, maintaining performance without overheating during prolonged use. The unit features a simple dual-knob control panel for intuitive parameter adjustment, making it easy for beginners to master. Compact and portable, the machine weighs only 4.5 kg, facilitating easy mobility for work on construction sites or in repair workshops.

The MIG-500 3-in-1 inverter welde comes with a complete set of standard accessories and neat packaging, making it suitable for export wholesale, engineering maintenance, hardware processing, and more. Large-scale inventory eliminates long production lead times, and full-container orders are supported. We offer high cost-performance stock-domestic and international customers are welcome to inquire and seize this opportunity.

About us, manufacturer,Chinese factory,Taizhou Shiwo Electric & Machinery Co,. Ltd who needs wholesalers,is a big enterprise with industry and trade integration, which is specializing in manufacturing and exporting of various kinds of welding machines, high pressure washers, foam machines, cleaning machines and the spare parts. The headquarter is located at Taizhou city, Zhejiang province, South of China. With modern factories covering an area of 10,000 square meters, with more than 200 experienced workers. Besides, we have more than 15 years of experience in supplying chain management of OEM & ODM products. Rich experience helps us to constantly develop new products to meet the ever-changing market needs and customer requirement. All of our products are greatly appreciated in Southeast Asia, ‌Europe‌, and South American markets

About Us

Taizhou Shiwo Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. is located in Taizhou city with convenient transportation, near Ningbo port. it's a comprehensive mechanical and technological manufacture enterprise which is specialized in kinds of welding machines, various car washers, high pressure washer, foam machine, cleaning machine, battery charger, and their spare parts.