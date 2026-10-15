Pennsylvania Mom Turns Kindness Into Something Kids Can See, And Gives Back To The Children's Hospital That Cared For Her Daughter

MENAFN - GetNews) Boo Buddy, a woman-owned business in Hanover, Pa., is donating 200 glow bracelets to a regional children's hospital this month as its First Edition kindness plush reaches families this Halloween season.

Hanover, Pennsylvania - October 15, 2026 - Every parent has said it a thousand times: be kind. For Erika King, a working mom from Hanover, the question was how to help children see what kindness does.

Her answer started in August 2025 as a bedtime story written for her daughters. It has since become Boo Buddy, a glow-in-the-dark ghost plush built around a simple family tradition. Each time a child does something kind, it creates what the brand calls a Kindness Spark. When a light is shone on Boo's heart and the room goes dark, the heart glows, showing children the good they have done.

“Kids don't need another lecture about kindness. They need a physical way to see it,” said King, the founder of Boo Buddy.“When a child watches that little heart light up, kindness stops being a rule and starts being something they're proud of.”

The tradition is designed for October. Families receive 31 daily kindness cards, a hardcover storybook and a parent guide, turning the weeks leading up to Halloween into a month of small, everyday acts.

The timing reflects how many families now celebrate. According to the National Retail Federation, 74 percent of consumers plan to take part in Halloween this year, with many starting their celebrations weeks ahead of the holiday.

On October 22, Boo Buddy will make its first charitable donation, delivering 200 glow bracelets to a regional children's hospital, the same hospital that cared for King's daughter. The bracelets carry a message:“You are seen. You are loved.”

“That hospital took care of my family when we needed it most,” King said.“Giving back there first was an easy choice. If a bracelet helps one child feel a little less alone, that's the best thing Boo could ever do.”

The donation is part of the company's Boo Cares Initiative, through which a portion of purchases funds glow bracelets for schools and pediatric units.

Boo Buddy is a certified woman-owned business through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and has received a NAPPA Award and, most recently, a Gold Mom's Choice Award. Its First Edition is limited to 4,500 units, and the product has completed CPSC and CPSIA safety testing.

More information is available at boobuddymagic.

About Boo Buddy

Boo Buddy LLC is a woman-owned company based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, founded in 2025 by Erika King. Its glow-in-the-dark plush and storybook tradition helps children ages 3 to 8 see their kindness through Kindness Sparks. Through its Boo Cares Initiative, the company supports children in schools and pediatric units.