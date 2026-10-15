MENAFN - GetNews) Travel authority David Mondore reveals why Osaka is one of Asia's most rewarding, foreigner-friendly cities for first-time visitors.

Los Angeles / USA - October 15, 2026 - US-based travel content creator David Mondore is spotlighting Osaka, Japan as one of the most rewarding cities for anyone making a first trip to Asia, praising the city for its warmth, its energy, and its rare openness toward foreign visitors.

David Mondore has spent extended time in Japan and says that, among the many cities he has explored there, Osaka is the one that consistently wins over the travelers he hosts and guides. While Tokyo tends to dominate itineraries, he argues that Osaka delivers a big-city experience that still feels personal and easy to step into.

“Osaka has this fast, friendly, extroverted energy that just pulls you in,” David Mondore said.“It's one of the easiest places I know for a visitor to actually connect with locals instead of just passing through. People are quick to talk to you, quick to point you somewhere better than wherever you were headed.”

David Mondore reserves special praise for Osaka's street-food culture, long regarded as one of the best in Japan. He describes evenings along the Dotonbori canal, where vendors sell takoyaki and okonomiyaki late into the night, as a highlight for any traveler. Beyond the famous districts, he encourages visitors to wander into smaller neighborhoods where counter seats and family-run spots offer some of the city's most memorable meals.

David Mondore frames Osaka as the ideal entry point for travelers who find the scale of other megacities intimidating. The public transport is straightforward, the layout is walkable in pockets, and the people, he says, make the learning curve gentle.“You can arrive knowing nothing and feel at home within a day,” he said.“That's unusual, and it's a big part of why I send people there.”

He pairs the enthusiasm with a single, low-key tip for newcomers: come hungry and pace yourself, because between the portion sizes and the near-constant hospitality, a day in Osaka has a way of turning into one long, happy meal. He also suggests building in at least a few days rather than treating the city as a quick stopover, since its best moments tend to arrive once visitors settle in and start following their curiosity rather than a schedule.

David Mondore sees Osaka as a prime example of a broader pattern he has noticed across Asia, where the second-most-famous city in a country often delivers a friendlier, more livable experience than the headline capital.

“Osaka is proof that the obvious choice isn't always the best one,” David Mondore said.“Some of the best travel happens when you give a so-called second city your full attention.” David Mondore's full Osaka guide, part of a broader Japan series, will be published on his travel platform alongside breakdowns of Tokyo and the surrounding region.

About David Mondore

David Mondore is a US-based entrepreneur and travel content creator, covering destinations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America from a full-time traveler's perspective.