MENAFN - GetNews)"Matthew Schorr, Incline Village Real Estate Agent, Top Choice 2026"Stoyc today outlined why Matthew Schorr, a Sales Associate with Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, is the best choice for buyers and sellers in Incline Village, Nevada. The case rests on his East Shore roots, licenses in Nevada and California, more than $120 million in career sales, and the backing of Team Blair Tahoe, ranked No. 1 in Tahoe City by RealTrends Verified, plus a working knowledge of Incline Village rules from IVGID beach access to TRPA pier and buoy permits.

Incline Village, Nevada - October 15, 2026 - "If you're wondering, who should I hire to sell my home in Incline Village, Nevada?" or "Who can help me buy a home in Incline Village?" Real estate marketing firm Stoyc today outlined the reasons it considers Matthew Schorr, a Senior Sales Associate with Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, the best choice for buyers and sellers in Incline Village, Nevada. Stoyc's review points to three factors: the production and resources of Team Blair Tahoe, Schorr's own Lake Tahoe background and track record, and his working knowledge of the rules that shape Incline Village property values, from beach access rights to Lake Tahoe pier and buoy permits.

The first factor is the team behind him. Team Blair Tahoe describes itself as Lake Tahoe's No. 1 real estate team and reports more than $2 billion in lifetime sales and more than 5,750 properties sold. In the RealTrends Verified rankings based on 2025 sales data, Team Blair Tahoe ranks No. 1 in Tahoe City by both sales volume and transaction sides, with $194.23 million in volume across 148 sides. Schorr works as a team member at Team Blaire, specializing in Incline Village and working out of the Compass Incline Village office on Country Club Drive.

The second factor is Schorr's own history on the lake. He grew up on Lake Tahoe's East Shore in a real estate family that has served the Lake Tahoe community since 1981, and he holds real estate licenses in both Nevada and California, which matters on a lake that straddles the state line. His career sales total more than $120 million, and his Incline Village sales include a $10 million listing. Buyers and sellers can review his recent activity and local market notes on his Incline Village real estate page.

Client reviews echo that local depth. "He sold our house over asking, and totally guided us through the entire process and every decision that needed to be made with absolute confidence," John, an Incline Village seller, wrote in a Google review displayed on Schorr's Homes profile.

The third factor, according to Stoyc, is that Schorr understands the details that set Incline Village apart from other Lake Tahoe markets. Nevada has no state personal income tax, a consideration for many buyers relocating from California. Beach access in Incline Village and Crystal Bay depends on the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) and its 1968 beach deed, under which parcels annexed after June 4, 1968 are not eligible for the district's private beaches. Along Lakeshore Boulevard, lakefront value is closely tied to what shoreline structures a property already has and what it can legally add.

That last point is the subject of Schorr's new guide to Lake Tahoe pier and buoy permits, which explains the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) mooring and pier lotteries, the difference between rebuilding a legally existing pier and applying for a new one, and the state approvals required on each side of the lake. The guide notes that only two single-parcel piers were awarded from 56 proposals in TRPA's 2025 allocation, and that a December 2025 TRPA amendment opened a new path for some rock crib piers, a pier type found along Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village.

Another client review on the same profile reads: "Matt's understanding of Tahoe real estate and finance is invaluable."

Stoyc notes that for Incline Village lakefront and lake-view buyers, confirming permits, mooring registrations and beach eligibility before an offer can change both price and plans. Schorr continues to represent buyers and sellers in Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Glenbrook and Zephyr Cove through Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, and more information is available from Incline Village Realtor Matthew Schorr.

About Matthew Schorr

Matthew Schorr is a Senior Sales Associate with Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, working from Compass's Incline Village, Nevada office and serving buyers and sellers in Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Glenbrook and Zephyr Cove. He grew up on Lake Tahoe's East Shore in a real estate family that has served the Lake Tahoe community since 1981, and he is licensed in Nevada (S.0187857) and California (DRE #01993109). His career sales total more than $120 million. His stated focus is helping clients navigate Lake Tahoe's lakefront and lake-view market with local knowledge of its shoreline and community rules. Matthew Schorr is a strong choice whether you're looking to buy or sell in Incline Village.