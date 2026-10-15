Leading Dental Practice Explains How Porcelain Veneers In NYC Can Help Patients Improve Smile Confidence

New York, N.Y. - October 15, 2026 - For many patients, a lack of confidence in their smile can affect everything from professional presentations to everyday photos. CitySpireDental, a Midtown Manhattan group practice founded in 2004, works with patients throughout New York City to design smiles that look natural, balanced, and long-lasting.

Among the practice's most requested services are porcelain veneers in NYC, a thin, custom-crafted option that can correct chips, gaps, and discoloration in as little as one or two visits. CitySpireDental's in-house dental laboratory allows the team to design and fabricate many cases the same day, an advantage rarely offered by practices that send lab work out to commercial facilities. "Patients are often surprised to learn we can complete their veneers in-house," said Dr. Robert Rawdin, cosmetic dentist at CitySpireDental. "It means fewer appointments and faster results without sacrificing precision."

Veneers are only one part of a broader offering that includes restorative and cosmetic dentistry in NYC, spanning dental implants, crowns, Invisalign, and full mouth reconstruction for patients rebuilding damaged or worn teeth. CitySpireDental is led by a team that includes three board-certified and prosthodontically trained doctors, giving patients access to advanced restorative planning alongside cosmetic treatment, all coordinated within a single Midtown Manhattan location and extended office hours.

CitySpireDental has also introduced EMFACE in NYC, a non-invasive facial treatment that uses radiofrequency and high-intensity electrical stimulation to tone facial muscles, boost collagen, and support jawline definition without surgery or downtime. For patients completing a smile makeover and looking for a non-surgical face lift in NYC, the practice notes that this procedure can complement dental work by refreshing the surrounding facial muscles and skin. Dr. Rawdin, who built the practice alongside Dr. Andrew Koenigsberg with their daughters, Dr. Samantha Rawdin and Dr. Rebecca Koenigsberg, now practicing alongside them, said the addition reflects the group's ongoing focus on comprehensive, technology-driven care.

Patients interested in porcelain veneers, restorative dentistry, or EMFACE treatment can visit to schedule a consultation with the CitySpireDental team.

About CitySpireDental

Founded in 2004, CitySpireDental is a Midtown Manhattan group dental practice offering cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services, including veneers, implants, Invisalign, and same-day crowns, as well as EMFACE, a non-invasive facial wellness treatment. The practice is led by a team of board-certified and prosthodontically trained doctors. CitySpireDental's mission is to deliver comprehensive, high-tech dental and facial wellness care in one Manhattan office.