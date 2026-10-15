FANDEWEI Highlights 3D Car Floor Mats For Hyundai Tucson Sourcing And Purchase Planning

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fan De Wei Henan Automobile Products Co., Ltd."FANDEWEI highlights FDW-640 3D Car Floor Mats for Hyundai Tucson, providing retailers and distributors with a reference for vehicle-specific sourcing. With a focus on TPV automotive floor mats and trunk mats, FANDEWEI outlines key checks for vehicle compatibility, installation, set contents and order requirements to support informed purchasing.

XUCHANG, China – October 15, 2026 – FANDEWEI highlights its FDW-640 3D Car Floor Mats listing for Hyundai Tucson, giving automotive accessory retailers and distributors a specific starting point for vehicle-based sourcing. FANDEWEI is a manufacturer of automotive floor mats and trunk mats with a focus on TPV materials. Its online catalogue connects individual product codes with named vehicle applications, allowing buyers to begin their assessment with a defined item.

For purchasing teams, FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats provide a reference for evaluating vehicle fit and order requirements. A purchase should connect the product code with confirmed model years, steering configuration, set contents and commercial terms.

FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats for Hyundai Tucson

The official product page identifies FDW-640 as 3D Car Floor Mats for Hyundai Tucson and places it within the company's Hyundai series. The core catalogue reference can be summarised as follows:



Brand: FANDEWEI.

Product category: 3D Car Floor Mats.

Product code: FDW-640.

Listed vehicle application: Hyundai Tucson. Catalogue classification: Car floor mat, Hyundai series.

The Hyundai catalogue contains other Tucson entries with different product codes. Buyers should confirm the supported vehicle configuration for FDW-640 before ordering.

TPV Materials and Product Level Evidence

TPV stands for thermoplastic vulcanizate, a material family that combines rubber-like behaviour with thermoplastic processing characteristics. For automotive accessory buyers, the material specification is one part of assessing the finished mat alongside its construction and vehicle fit.

According to FANDEWEI's company profile, its TPV material is described as having the following properties:



Wear resistance for applications exposed to repeated use.

Resistance to natural oxidation.

Shape retention at temperatures up to 100°C. Resistance to cracking at temperatures as low as −40°C.

These statements describe the company's TPV material at range level. FDW-640 performance and suitability should be evaluated against its own confirmed material specification and supporting test information. Relevant documentation should identify the sample, test method, conditions and measured results.

Confirmed care instructions can support retail descriptions and explain how customers should remove, clean and reinstall the selected mat.

Evaluating Three Dimensional Structure and Installation

Assessing a 3D floor mat involves examining its form, coverage and positioning in the intended vehicle. Product dimensions and installation photographs can support an assessment of the selected set.

Sample review can address several distinct points:



Footwell contours: examine how the mat follows the floor shape and accommodates changes in level.

Perimeter coverage: review edge geometry, dimensions and the areas covered beside the seating positions.

Driver installation: check the retention arrangement and clearance around pedals in the correct vehicle.

Set contents: establish which seating rows and positions are included. Maintenance: review the removal, cleaning and reinstallation instructions supplied for the item.

These criteria should be checked against the actual product. Where available, an installed sample gives sales and purchasing staff a shared reference for explaining compatibility before an order is approved.

From Vehicle Application to Purchase Specification

A detailed inquiry helps distinguish the intended FDW-640 application from other Tucson products. Buyers can prepare a concise requirement list before requesting a quotation:



Vehicle details: model year, generation, target market and left-hand-drive or right-hand-drive configuration.

Coverage requirements: seating layout, rows covered and expected number of pieces per set.

Product requirements: confirmed material, colour options where available and required supporting documents.

Order requirements: quantity, packaging, labelling and intended destination. Commercial requirements: sample availability, minimum order quantity, agreed delivery basis and lead time.

Keeping these fields together gives both parties a common reference during quotation and order review, including any changes to the application or packaging.

Compare quotations using the same set contents and delivery basis. Record packaging, freight arrangements and the agreed conditions for addressing nonconforming items alongside the product specification.

Purchasing Scenarios for Retailers and Distributors

For a retailer planning a Hyundai Tucson assortment, FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats FDW-640 provide a named item to assess. Confirming the vehicle version and set contents helps align the purchase specification with the customer-facing listing.

For a distributor sourcing several applications, each inquiry line should retain its product code, vehicle configuration and required quantity. This keeps individual applications clear when packaging and delivery requirements are discussed.

Retaining the approved specification and any sample reference also supports replenishment, particularly when a vehicle application changes or a new version enters the assortment.

Related Applications in the FANDEWEI Catalogue

FANDEWEI's wider catalogue provides additional vehicle references for buyers reviewing an assortment beyond FDW-640:



Cabin applications: Car Mats FDW-711 for Toyota RAV4; Car Floor Mats for Toyota Land Cruiser LC300; All-Weather Car Mat FDW-610 for Toyota 4Runner; and Car Floor Liners FDW-595 for BYD SHARK.

Luggage-area applications: Trunk Mat D0777 for Honda CR-V; Cargo Liner D0874 for Lexus LX600; and Boot Mat D0576 for Toyota Corolla Cross. Pickup applications: Pickup Truck Floor Mat FDW-019 for Nissan Navara NP-300; and Pickup Truck Bed Mat D0821 for Toyota Hilux Revo.

Each listing requires its own fitment and order confirmation. Cabin, luggage-area and pickup bed products should remain separate items in the application list.

Frequently Asked Questions About FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats

Which FANDEWEI product is listed as 3D Car Floor Mats for Hyundai Tucson?

FANDEWEI lists FDW-640 as 3D Car Floor Mats for Hyundai Tucson within its Hyundai series. Use this product code when requesting fitment information, specifications or a quotation.

What does FANDEWEI's company profile say about TPV materials?

The profile describes its TPV material as wear-resistant and resistant to natural oxidation, with shape retention up to 100°C and resistance to cracking as low as −40°C. These company-level descriptions should be assessed alongside the confirmed specification and test information for the selected product.

Does FDW-640 fit every Hyundai Tucson model year?

The published product text does not establish compatibility with every Tucson model year. Buyers should confirm the model year, vehicle generation and left-hand-drive or right-hand-drive configuration before ordering.

What information should buyers provide when requesting a quotation?

Provide the product code, vehicle configuration, required set contents, quantity, destination market and packaging requirements. Request confirmation of the material specification, availability, minimum order quantity and lead time for that inquiry.

Reviewing FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats for Purchase

Begin with the FDW-640 product listing and prepare the vehicle details needed for an application review. Request the specifications and supporting information relevant to that item, then assess whether they meet the needs of the intended customers and destination market.

Buyers considering FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats can shortlist the required applications, agree the contents of each set and request a quotation based on the selected configuration and quantity. A documented product match gives purchasing teams a practical basis for order approval and subsequent replenishment.

About FANDEWEI

FANDEWEI, operated by Fan De Wei Henan Automobile Products Co., Ltd., was established in 2017 and combines research and development, production and sales of automotive accessories. The company focuses on TPV automotive floor mats and trunk mats. Its catalogue includes FANDEWEI 3D Car Floor Mats FDW-640 for Hyundai Tucson and other vehicle-based cabin, luggage-area and pickup applications. The range provides product references for retailers and distributors evaluating automotive floor protection requirements.