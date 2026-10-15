AI Business Sites Waives $1,497 Setup Fee In October, Giving Small Businesses A Done-For-You Website And AI Back Office For $497/Month

MENAFN - GetNews) AI Business Sites is waiving its $1,497 setup fee for new clients through October 31, 2026. Small and service businesses get a custom 85+ page website plus an AI-run back office (chat and voice agent, CRM, content engine and automations), live in 7 days, for $497 a month. Clients own everything.

Halifax, NS - October 15, 2026 - AI Business Sites, built by AIQ Labs, today announced an October promotion for small businesses. New clients pay no $1,497 setup fee and start at $497 a month. The offer runs through October 31, 2026. See the October offer.

AI Business Sites is not a website builder or a software toolkit. It is a done-for-you AI business operating system. The team builds a custom website of 85+ pages, sets up the owner's Google presence, and runs an AI back office behind it. AI Business Sites goes live in 7 days.

THE PROBLEM: OWNERS ARE THE ONLY SYSTEM

Most small business owners are skilled at their trade, not at marketing technology. Across small business and trades communities online, the same frustrations come up again and again:

- Leads are won, then lost to slow or missing follow-up.- Missed calls send customers straight to the next business on Google.- Slow quotes lose jobs to whoever responds first.- Scheduling, invoicing, and customer messages are spread across disconnected apps.- Website content and review requests never get done.

"Owners don't need another dashboard to babysit. They need a team," said Pat Riley, founder of AI Business Sites. "We built the website, the follow-up, the content, and the back office as one system, and we run it for them."

WHAT'S INCLUDED

The $497 monthly plan includes:

- A custom website with 85+ pages at launch, including 25-30 hand-crafted core pages and 60 AI-generated service, location, and comparison pages- Google Business Profile, Google Search Console, and Bing setup- 24/7 website chat and an in-browser voice agent that answer from the business's own knowledge base and capture leads- A CRM with instant lead response and owner alerts- Jobs and estimates tools: AI-drafted quotes, scheduling, invoicing with online card payment, and automated review requests- Online selling for businesses that need it: stores, menus, bookings, and tickets with Stripe payments- 14+ new SEO content pieces every month, plus daily industry news- Hosting, monitoring, and ongoing management by the AI Business Sites team

Owners run the business from one screen through the AI Business OS. It includes a daily briefing, a "Needs You" queue of items waiting on a human, a unified inbox, and an AI assistant that can be used by typing or talking.

Optional add-ons are available month to month: AI Receptionist for real phone calls ($199), Lead Generation ($149), Outreach ($229), and Social Content ($299). Businesses with unique requirements can explore custom solution, and anyone curious about what's possible can browse website concepts.

YOU OWN EVERYTHING

Contracts are month-to-month with 30 days' notice. Clients own their website code, content, lead data, and domain. If a client leaves, AI Business Sites delivers the complete website code in a GitHub repository in the client's name, along with a full database export.

AVAILABILITY

The October offer is open to new clients through October 31, 2026. A live demo account is available on the website with no password required.

ABOUT AI BUSINESS SITES

AI Business Sites, built by AIQ Labs, builds and runs AI-powered websites and back-office systems for local service businesses and small businesses of all kinds.