AIQ Labs Launches Dedicated Divisions For AI Agents, Lead Generation And AI SEO, Alongside AI Business Sites For Small Business

MENAFN - GetNews) AIQ Labs, the Toronto-based AI development company behind more than 200 deployed systems, today introduced dedicated divisions for AI agents, lead generation and AI SEO, alongside AI Business Sites, its done-for-you website and AI back-office platform. Each brand targets a documented small business problem: missed calls, slow lead follow-up and shrinking search clicks.

Halifax, NS - October 15, 2026 - AIQ Labs, an AI development company that reports 200+ deployed systems and 70+ production agents, today announced that its services are now organized into dedicated divisions, each built around one problem small and mid-size businesses face every day: missed calls, slow follow-up on leads, and falling visibility in search.

"Most small businesses don't lose work because of bad service. They lose it because someone else answered first," said Pat Riley, founder. "We built a division for each place that happens."

THE PROBLEM IN NUMBERS

Speed decides who wins. A widely cited lead-response study found that contacting a lead within 5 minutes made companies roughly 100 times more likely to reach that lead, and 21 times more likely to qualify it, than waiting 30 minutes. Harvard Business Review research on 1.25 million leads found that firms responding within an hour were nearly seven times as likely to qualify a lead as firms that waited longer.

Search is changing too. Ahrefs found that Google AI Overviews reduced the click-through rate of top-ranking pages by about 58%, which means ranking alone no longer guarantees traffic.

THE DIVISIONS

Agents by AIQ designs, builds, connects and runs done-for-you AI agents, including AI receptionists and phone answering, voice agents, sales follow-up, support, email and workflow automation. For a plumbing, HVAC or other home-service business that misses calls while on the job, an AI receptionist answers every call, books the visit and logs the details.

GrowthPros provides exclusive and semi-exclusive leads by niche, including auto, finance and insurance, real estate, home services, roofing, plumbing, HVAC and contractors. Every lead is followed up by AI voice, SMS and email inside the 5-minute window. GrowthPros also reactivates dormant CRM lists the business has already paid for. Directional company estimates for lead costs run from $30 to $100 for plumbing, $60 to $180 for HVAC, $50 to $200 for roofing and $100 to $500 or more for real estate.

AI SEO Consultants helps businesses earn visibility in both traditional search results and AI-generated answers. With AI Overviews cutting clicks to many top-ranking pages, the focus is on becoming the source that AI search tools cite, not only the page that ranks.

AI Business Sites builds and runs a custom 85+ page website and AI back office for small businesses, with chat and voice agents, a CRM, a monthly content engine, quotes, scheduling and invoicing, for $497 a month. Clients own their code, content, data and domain.

ONE PARENT, FOUR WAYS IN

AIQ Labs offers three ways to pay: a flat monthly plan, milestone-based builds, or owning the system outright. Most first builds launch in 2 to 4 weeks, and clients own what is built once it is paid for.

ABOUT AIQ LABS

AIQ Labs builds AI employees, workflow automations and custom AI systems for growing businesses. Its divisions include Agents by AIQ, GrowthPros, AI SEO Consultants and AI Business Sites.