AI Speeds Software Development While Raising New Security Concerns, Kinjal Chauhan Says

MENAFN - GetNews)AI Speeds Software Development While Raising New Security Concerns, Kinjal Chauhan SaysAI coding agents are taking on more software development, testing and documentation tasks, but technology professional Kinjal Chauhan highlights the need for human review, reliable testing and stronger security controls as adoption expands.

New York, USA - October 15, 2026 - Artificial intelligence is changing how software is developed, tested, and maintained, enabling coding tools to handle tasks that previously required substantial manual effort. However, as AI systems take on more of the software engineering process, human oversight and security controls remain essential, according to technology professional Kinjal Chauhan, M.S., SAS Certified Base Programmer.

In her analysis of AI-assisted software engineering, Chauhan examines how coding assistants and autonomous AI agents are moving beyond code completion to support feature development, debugging, documentation, testing, and code review. She notes that these capabilities can accelerate development while creating new challenges for teams responsible for validating code quality, reliability, and security.

AI Agents Expand Their Role in Software Development

AI coding tools increasingly support workflows that involve examining codebases, identifying relevant files, generating code, running tests, and preparing proposed changes for review. Tools such as GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code and Gemini Code Assist illustrate the range of AI-assisted development capabilities available to software teams.

These systems can reduce repetitive work and help developers navigate complex codebases. Their growing capabilities also change the nature of the developer's role, placing greater emphasis on system design, evaluating generated code, and verifying that changes meet functional and security requirements.

Chauhan identifies this shift as a broader transition from developers writing every line of code themselves to developers directing and reviewing work performed with AI assistance.

Documentation and Software Testing Become More Automated

Software documentation and testing are also being affected by AI adoption. Tools can help generate code comments, API documentation, and technical references, reducing the manual effort involved in keeping documentation aligned with changing software.

AI-assisted testing tools can generate test cases, identify potential edge conditions, and help maintain automated tests when user interfaces change. These capabilities may help development teams identify defects earlier and reduce the maintenance burden associated with large software projects.

However, generated documentation and test results still require validation. Automated systems can miss context-specific requirements, and passing tests alone does not establish that software is secure or suitable for production.

Security Risks Require Additional Oversight

The expansion of AI-assisted development introduces risks that software teams must consider. AI-generated code can contain insecure patterns or errors, while models may recommend nonexistent software packages. Attackers can exploit this behaviour by publishing malicious packages under names that AI tools have incorrectly suggested.

AI coding agents can also be exposed to prompt-injection attacks, including malicious instructions embedded in external content they process. Data poisoning presents another potential concern when manipulated training data influences a model's behaviour.

Chauhan highlights the importance of reviewing AI-generated code, verifying software dependencies, protecting credentials and sensitive information, and testing changes before deployment. Security controls can include automated code scanning, dependency verification, access restrictions and human approval before changes are merged into production systems.

Organisations are also exploring security approaches designed specifically for AI-enabled development environments, including controls that monitor how AI tools access code, process data and interact with external systems.

Human Judgment Remains Central to AI-Assisted Engineering

AI can help software teams increase development speed, but faster code production does not automatically translate into more reliable software. Development teams still need to assess architecture, verify outputs, test edge cases, and ensure that changes comply with security and operational requirements.

Chauhan's analysis centres on combining AI-assisted productivity with disciplined engineering practices. Rather than treating AI and human expertise as competing approaches, she argues that software development requires a balance between automated execution and informed human review.

As AI tools become more integrated into development workflows, the ability to evaluate their output and manage their limitations will remain an important part of building dependable software.

About Kinjal Chauhan

Kinjal Chauhan, M.S., is a technology professional and SAS Certified Base Programmer specializing in artificial intelligence, data analytics, statistical programming, enterprise information systems, and digital transformation. She holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Engineering and Management and a Master of Science in Project Management, combining technical and analytical training with project management expertise.