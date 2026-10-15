MENAFN - GetNews) Travel expert David Mondore names Chiang Mai a top destination for long-term travelers, praising its warmth, value and livability.

Los Angeles /USA - October 15, 2026 American travel content creator David Mondore is spotlighting Chiang Mai, Thailand as one of the most livable and welcoming destinations he has encountered anywhere, after a trip he originally planned to last a few days stretched into a five-week stay.

David Mondore says Chiang Mai is the kind of place that quietly rearranges a traveler's plans. He arrived during a two-month stint in Thailand intending to pass through, and instead found himself settling in, drawn by the city's relaxed pace, its surrounding natural beauty, and a social scene where visitors and locals genuinely mix rather than keep to separate worlds.

“Chiang Mai is regularly ranked among the happiest cities in the world, and you feel it the moment you arrive,” David Mondore said.“There's a calm to it, but it's not boring. It's warm and social and easy in a way that's hard to describe until you're standing in it.”

The northern city, ringed by mountains, offers travelers a blend of experiences that David Mondore says few destinations match. Ethical elephant sanctuaries sit within reach of the center, mountain villages invite day trips into the surrounding highlands, and the city itself hums with markets, temples, cafes, and a nightlife where striking up a conversation with a local is the norm rather than the exception.

David Mondore is especially effusive about the people.“Thai people are some of the warmest I've ever met,” he said.“There's a genuine friendliness there that changes how a trip feels. You don't feel like a tourist being processed. You feel like a guest.”

Comfortable accommodation, excellent food, and a high quality of daily life come at a fraction of Western prices, which is why the city has become a magnet for remote workers and long-term travelers. For anyone looking to slow down and stay a while without draining their savings, David Mondore argues, few places in the world compete.

He suggests travelers resist the urge to over-schedule, since Chiang Mai rewards unstructured days, and to build in time for at least one trip into the surrounding mountains. For those visiting sanctuaries or markets, he recommends starting early to enjoy the cooler part of the day and to beat the midday crowds.

Chiang Mai, in David Mondore's telling, is the clearest expression of his growing belief that the most memorable destinations are often the ones that invite you to stay longer than you intended.“I came for a few days and stayed for five weeks,” he said.“That tells you everything. It's one of the easiest places in the world to love, and one of the hardest to leave.”

About David Mondore

David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator whose destination guides draw on extended stays across Asia, Europe, and Latin America.