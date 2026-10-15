Ukraine Destroys Russian Drone Operator Training Center In Occupied Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight on October 10–11, 2026, fighters from the Shamanbat special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, together with the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps, carried out a unique operation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. They destroyed a training center for drone operators belonging to Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army, located in the settlement of Khorly,” the statement said.

In addition, DIU special forces destroyed accommodation used by officers of the occupying forces, including Russian instructors involved in training sabotage groups for Russia's 18th Army.

According to the statement, the Russian occupying forces' facilities were completely destroyed, thwarting the enemy's plans.

The DIU also released video footage showing the strike on the enemy targets.

ambushes two Russian special forces groups on Zaporizhzhia fron

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that on August 26 and overnight into August 27, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the main and reserve Russian army command posts near temporarily occupied Donetsk with missiles.