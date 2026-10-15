Erikka Loftfield

Group Leader, QIMR Berghofer

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I am a nutritional and cancer epidemiologist. I study the relationship between diet and cancer, integrating traditional epidemiological methods with multiomics data. I earned a BA in Biological Sciences from Cornell University, an MPH in Chronic Disease Epidemiology and Global Health from the Yale School of Public Health, and a PhD in Public Health from Yale University. I completed my postdoctoral training in nutritional and cancer epidemiology at the National Cancer Institute in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, where I was selected as an Earl Stadtman finalist and NIH Distinguished Scholar and promoted to Tenure Track Investigator in 2020. In 2026, I joined the Population Health Research Program at the Queensland Institute of Medical Research Berghofer in Brisbane, Australia to lead the newly formed Integrative Nutritional Epidemiology Group.

–present Group Leader, QIMR Berghofer

2015 Yale University, PhD/Public Health, Chronic Disease Epidemiology

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