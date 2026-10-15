Perella Weinberg To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And To Host Conference Call On October 29, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Thursday, October 29, 2026, before the market opens.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review Perella Weinberg's results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at .

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:



Domestic: (800) 245-3047

International: (203) 518-9765 Conference ID: PWPQ326



Replay

A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through November 5, 2026. To access the replay, dial (800) 839-7076 (Domestic) or (402) 220-6063 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at .

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Calgary, and Greenwich.

Contacts

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