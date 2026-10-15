MRP Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Millrose Properties, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that Millrose misled investors regarding its business prospects, including that it did not intend to enter any lease agreements.

Investors who purchased Millrose Properties, Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit and the December 8, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Why Was Millrose Sued?

The complaint alleges that, prior to and during the Class Period, Millrose represented to investors that it“engages, through its subsidiaries, in land purchases, horizontal development and homesite option purchase arrangements, for Lennar, certain entities with which Lennar has a business relationship or in which Lennar has an ownership interest, and potentially other homebuilders and developers.” Millrose further made clear to investors that Millrose does not“have any lease agreements” nor does it“intend to enter into any lease agreements in the foreseeable future.”

Notwithstanding these statements, prior to and during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers;

(ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties;

(iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar;

(iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss; and

(v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did Millrose Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that the truth emerged on October 2, 2025 when Hunterbrook Media issued a report revealing that, contrary to Millrose's earlier representations, Millrose purchased $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, an entity that controls Millrose, with the intent of leasing those properties on the rental market. In addition to leasing properties on the rental market, contrary to its earlier representations, Hunterbrook revealed that Millrose is making a loss on those rental properties. On this news, Millrose's share price fell by $2.10, or 8.5%, from a close of $24.61 on October 2, 2026, to a close of $22.51 on October 5, 2026.

What Can Millrose Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose Properties, Inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than December 8, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Millrose Properties, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Millrose Properties, Inc. settles, or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









