The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston Vs. The St. Regis Residences Houston: New Homes Houston Texas Releases Comparison Guide For Luxury Condo Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The guide puts Houston's two branded luxury residential towers side by side: 112 luxury residences priced from $3 million, sitting above a Ritz-Carlton Hotel located at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard in Uptown-Galleria, versus the 90 residence-only, St. Regis Residences Houston priced from $3.5 million at 102 Asbury Street beside Memorial Park, comparing floor plans, amenities, service models, deposits, and timing for buyers and investors deciding between them before 2029 delivery.

Houston, TX, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Homes Houston Texas, The Luxury New Construction Real Estate Team that represents buyers and investors seeking bespoke luxury condos and single family homes led by Jeff Hillenbrand from Coldwell Banker, today released a side-by-side comparison of The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston and The St. Regis Residences Houston, the two branded new construction condominium towers now selling in the city of Houston. The guide is written for Houston buyers and investors trying to decide which new construction branded residence tower fits the way they live and which one might be the better real estate investment.







New Homes Houston Texas represents buyers of luxury condominiums and branded residences in Houston. Ritz-Carlton Houston Hotel Pool

Both projects carry a global luxury hotel brand, both are designed by internationally recognized architecture firms, and both expect to deliver in 2029. The similarities end there. The guide organizes the differences into six areas buyers and investors can weigh against their own priorities.

Location and setting. The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston is rising at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard in the Uptown-Galleria district, steps from the Galleria, with the energy of Houston's densest retail and dining corridor at street level. The St. Regis Residences Houston sits on a secluded 3.8-acre site at 102 Asbury Street along Buffalo Bayou, beside the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens and minutes from Memorial Park and River Oaks. One address is urban and walkable, the other is parkland and quiet, roughly five miles apart.

Scale and price. The Ritz-Carlton tower stands 45 stories with 112 private residences above a 156-key hotel, with prices from $3 million and a penthouse reported under contract above $30 million. The St. Regis tower stands 38 stories with 90 residences and no hotel, with prices from $3.5 million according to the developer and penthouse sales reported at $15 million and $18 million before construction began.

Floor plans. The Ritz-Carlton offers 13 floor plans on floors 19 through 45, from about 2,361 to 9,800 square feet, each with a private loggia. The St. Regis offers standard residences from about 2,000 to more than 5,000 square feet, a Sky Collection on the upper floors, and penthouses from roughly 4,500 to more than 6,500 square feet, with private elevator lobbies. The guide links to detailed reviews of the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston floor plans and the St. Regis Residences Houston floor plans.

Amenities and service model. This is the decision most buyers underestimate. Ritz-Carlton owners get roughly 27,000 square feet of residents-only amenities plus access to the hotel's 50,000 square feet of dining, spa, and event space, including a 15,000-square-foot ballroom. St. Regis owners get more than 40,000 square feet of amenities that belong only to residents, including a private dining room, a cognac bar, a resort-style pool, and a spa with cold plunge rooms, with no hotel guests in the building. The guide explains how each model affects privacy, HOA fees, and the way concierge and in-residence services are billed.

Deposits and timing. Both towers collect deposits tied to construction milestones well ahead of delivery. The guide walks through escrow protections, the Texas resale certificate process for high-rise transfers, and how negotiating leverage differs between a tower that has already reported more than $200 million in sales and one that sold out its penthouses before groundbreaking.

"People ask me which one is better, and that is the wrong question. The right question is which one is better for you," said Jeff Hillenbrand, luxury homes and new construction specialist at New Homes Houston Texas. "If you travel constantly and want a hotel's room service and spa downstairs, the Ritz-Carlton model is built for that. If you want a park view, total privacy, and amenities you never share with a guest, the St. Regis is a different animal. I have walked both galleries with clients and the decision usually gets clear in about twenty minutes."

Representation paid by the builder

A central point of the guide is that buyers at either tower can bring their own agent to the sales gallery, and the builder, not the buyer, pays the agent's commission. New Homes Houston Texas has represented buyers and investors in new construction condominiums and single-family homes in Houston, Florida, and the Caribbean for 25 years, negotiating upgrades, options, incentives, and in some cases a lower total price than the published figure. The practice holds real estate licenses in Texas and Florida.

"Both of these buildings are going to sell out. The question for a buyer is whether they get the right stack at the right terms, and that is what representation is for," Hillenbrand said.

The full comparison is available at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston vs. The St. Regis Residences Houston on the New Homes Houston Texas website. Buyers can request floor plan packets for either tower, schedule a private sales gallery appointment with representation, or ask questions through the New Homes Houston Texas contact page.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston and The St. Regis Residences Houston are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates. New Homes Houston Texas is an independent buyer representation practice and is not affiliated with either developer or either project's sales team. Project details are drawn from the developers' published materials and public reporting and should be confirmed with the respective sales galleries.







St. Regis Residences Houston: New Homes Houston Texas provides floor plan analysis and builder negotiation for new construction condo buyers.

About New Homes Houston Texas

Luxury Properties. Exceptional Service. For more than 25 years, we have provided white-glove services to high net-worth clients in the Houston, Texas and South Florida luxury real estate markets specializing in assisting buyers, sellers and investors to acquire, sell and invest in distinctive luxury homes, condos and new construction properties. Our comprehensive real estate services are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, whether you're buying, selling, or investing. With over 25 years of expertise and a client-first approach, we provide personalized solutions to help you achieve your real estate goals. From navigating the market to closing deals, we ensure every step of the process is smooth, efficient, and stress-free. With unmatched global marketing and local expertise, we connect buyers with their dream homes and help sellers achieve top value for their properties. Our team of professionals, including attorneys, inspectors, and mortgage brokers, are here to offer the support and guidance you need for a successful real estate journey. Engaging the real estate services of the Hillenbrand Group means you can expect first-in-class white glove services by the best in the business.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Hillenbrand

jeff.hillenbrand [at] cbrealty.com

