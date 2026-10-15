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Low-Code Internet Of Things (IoT) Application Platform Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Low-Code Internet of Things (IoT) Application Platform Market is Set to Grow Steadily at a 22.1% CAGR Until 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The low-code Internet of Things (IoT) application platform sector is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by evolving technological needs and a growing emphasis on digital transformation. As industries increasingly seek efficient solutions to develop and deploy IoT applications, this market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Here's an in-depth look at the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Low-Code IoT Application Platform Market

The market size for low-code IoT application platforms has witnessed remarkable growth recently and is projected to expand from $7.75 billion in 2025 to $9.5 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. This upward trend during the historical period can be largely attributed to the surge in IoT device deployments, the increasing need for faster application development, a shortage of skilled developers, growing demand for IoT system integration, and the widespread adoption of connected business processes.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to soar to $21.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.1%. Factors fueling this growth include a rising appetite for scalable IoT applications, broader acceptance of citizen developer platforms, expanding use of connected industrial applications, a heightened need for rapid customization of IoT solutions, and increasing adoption of low-code development tools across enterprises. Key trends shaping the forecast period involve the growing use of visual IoT development tools, preference for drag-and-drop IoT solution creation, reliance on pre-built components, streamlined device integration, and the rise of low-code workflow automation tailored to IoT applications.

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Understanding Low-Code IoT Application Platforms

A low-code IoT application platform is a software environment designed to simplify the creation and deployment of IoT solutions by leveraging visual development tools, drag-and-drop interfaces, and pre-made components that require minimal coding effort. These platforms facilitate easier device integration, efficient data management, automated workflows, and seamless system connectivity, enabling developers to accelerate project timelines, improve scalability, and reduce technical complexity in building IoT applications.

The Role of Digital Transformation in Expanding the Low-Code IoT Market

One of the primary forces driving growth in the low-code IoT application platform market is the widespread adoption of digital transformation across various industries. Organizations are embracing digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, boost productivity, and implement data-driven business models. These initiatives aim to streamline processes, cut costs, and automate workflows, creating a fertile environment for low-code IoT platforms to thrive by enabling rapid development and deployment of connected applications.

For example, in January 2026, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that 20.2% of firms had adopted artificial intelligence (AI) in 2025, up from 14.2% in 2024 and just 8.7% in 2023. This growing trend towards digital adoption illustrates the increasing demand for tools like low-code IoT platforms that support digital transformation and innovation.

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Regional Market Leadership and Fastest Growing Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the low-code IoT application platform market, maintaining a strong foothold as a key region for innovation and adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding IoT infrastructure, and increasing investments in connected technologies. The comprehensive market analysis includes key geographical areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Low-Code Internet of Things (IoT) Application Platform Market is Set to Grow Steadily at a 22.1% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 16, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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