Mongolian Mining Corporation - Operational Update For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2026
| The quarter
ended
30 September
| The quarter
ended
30 June
| Quarter- on-
quarter
(“QoQ”)
change
| The quarter
ended
30 September
| Year-on-
year (“YoY”)
change
|Item
|Unit
|2026
|2026
|(%)
|2025
|(%)
|ROM coal mined
|kt
|4,791.2
|4,424.4
|+8
|%
|3,604.3
|+33
|%
|ROM coking coal processed
|kt
|4,253.2
|4,509.8
|-6
|%
|3,753.8
|+13
|%
|Washed coking coal produced
|kt
|2,503.1
|2,814.1
|-11
|%
|2,103.0
|+19
|%
|Washed coking coal sold
|kt
|1,996.9
|2,688.1
|-26
|%
|2,303.2
|-13
|%
|Gold and metals operations
The main operational data for the Group's gold and metals operations, comprising output delivered from the Bayan Khundii (“ BKH”) mine for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, are summarised in Table 2 below.
A weighted average gold price per ounce (“ oz”) for each quarter was calculated by using actual transaction prices denominated in MNT (local currency) and the applicable MNT/USD exchange rates.
Table 2. Main operational data for gold and metals operation for the quarter ended 30 September 2026:
| The quarter
ended
30 September
| The quarter
ended
30 June
|
QoQ change
| The quarter
ended
30 September
| YoY change
(%)
|Item
|Unit
|2026
|2026
|(%)
|2025
|(Note)
|Ore mined
|kt
|414.9
|247.2
|+68
|%
|132.9
|+212
|%
|Ore processed
|kt
|164.5
|153.1
|+7
|%
|20.3
|+710
|%
|Gold sold
|oz
|11,853
|11,709
|+1
|%
|342
|+3,366
|%
|Gold price
|USD/oz
|4,315
|4,493
|-4
|%
|3,805
|+13
|%
Note: Commercial gold production at the BKH mine commenced from 14 September 2025.
Important notice
Data provided in this announcement are all rounded and derived from the internal records of the Group and are intended to give investors an overview of the Group's operations in a timely manner and may differ from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company. The aforesaid operational data are not an express or implied forecast or guarantee in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. In addition, various factors may affect results, including (but not limited to) force majeure events, changes in market conditions and regulatory interferences, as such material differences may exist in the operational data published from quarter to quarter.
Investors should note that undue reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.
| For and on behalf of the Board
Mongolian Mining Corporation
Odjargal Jambaljamts
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 October 2026
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts and Dr. Battsengel Gotov, being the executive directors of the Company, Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo and Mr. Ariunbayar Byambadorj, being the non-executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius, Ms. Delgerjargal Bayanjargal and Dr. Tsend-Ayush Tuvshintur, being the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT:...
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