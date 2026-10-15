MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Apple's new flagship ships without a SIM tray in 12 markets, including the US, Japan and the UAE; HelloRoam explains what travelers should know.

- Mubashir Gulab, Co-Founder and COO of HelloRoamLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apple's iPhone 18 Pro will be sold without a physical SIM card tray in 12 countries and territories, according to a MacRumors report on the company's list of eSIM-only markets. HelloRoam, a provider of prepaid eSIM data plans for international travelers, is outlining what the change means for people who travel with these devices.The eSIM-only markets are Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The iPhone 17 Pro models are eSIM-only in the same markets, so the iPhone 18 Pro continues an existing approach rather than introducing a new one. In other regions, including the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, the iPhone 18 Pro keeps a physical SIM tray alongside eSIM support.An eSIM, short for embedded SIM, is a digital SIM built into a phone that is activated with a software profile instead of a plastic card. Apple has said that eSIM-only models use a larger battery in the space a SIM tray would otherwise occupy.For travelers, the practical effect is that a phone with no SIM tray cannot accept a local physical SIM card bought at an airport kiosk or carrier store. Mobile data abroad on these models has to come from an eSIM plan, the home carrier's roaming service, or Wi-Fi. On devices that support multiple eSIM profiles, a traveler can add a local data plan while the home number stays active on a separate line.The change arrives as eSIM use among travelers is rising. GSMA Intelligence data reported by TravelDailyNews on September 7 put global traveler eSIM adoption at 28.1 percent for the 2026 summer travel season, up from 19.0 percent a year earlier.HelloRoam offers prepaid eSIM plans covering more than 185 countries through over 212 partner carrier networks. Its catalog includes plans for most of the affected markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Guam, with Kuwait covered through regional plans. Plans can be bought before departure and installed by scanning a QR code. The company says the code arrives by email within minutes of purchase and that setup takes under five minutes.HelloRoam's carrier relationships are managed by Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Mubashir Gulab, who oversees partnerships with local networks across the company's coverage footprint. The HelloRoam app has been downloaded more than 60,000 times combined across the Apple App Store and Google Play. Customer support is available around the clock, and unactivated eSIMs are covered by a 180-day refund policy.Travelers heading to eSIM-only markets can prepare in a few steps. The device's SIM configuration can be checked in Settings before departure, any eSIM profile can be installed while the phone still has a reliable connection, and the device should be carrier-unlocked, since a locked phone may not accept an eSIM profile from a third-party provider.About HelloRoamHelloRoam is a digital travel connectivity company offering prepaid eSIM data plans for international travelers, digital nomads, business professionals, and students studying abroad. The company's plans cover 185+ countries with no contracts or hidden fees. For more information, visit .

Mubashir Gulab

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iPhone 18 Pro Goes eSIM-Only in 12 Markets as HelloRoam Outlines Traveler Impact News Provided By Hello Roam October 16, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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