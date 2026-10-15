MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DelphX Capital Markets Announces Appointment of Emily Richardson, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer

October 15, 2026 4:30 PM EDT | Source: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTC Pink: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Richardson, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Richardson succeeds Simon Selkrig. The Company thanks Mr. Selkrig for his service and contributions to DelphX.

Ms. Richardson is a finance executive with more than 15 years of experience in public company finance, capital markets, and corporate governance. She is also Chief Financial Officer of a publicly traded clean-tech company, where she leads IFRS financial reporting, annual audits, treasury, and capital raising through debentures, promissory notes, and rights offerings.

Ms. Richardson's career spans energy, environmental services, construction and infrastructure, and biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. She has worked in financial reporting, capital planning, carve-out transactions, internal controls, and finance system implementations. She has also founded and led her own public accounting practice and taught accounting and taxation at the post-secondary level. Ms. Richardson holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

"Emily brings exactly what a company at our stage needs: public company discipline, capital markets experience, and the ability to get things done with lean resources," said Patrick Wood, Chief Executive Officer of DelphX. "As we build out our collateralized put option and reference note platform and deepen our relationships with dealers and institutional counterparties, a strong, credible finance function is essential. In her first weeks, Emily has already made her mark on our reporting and capital raising. We are delighted to have her on the team."

"DelphX is building something new: structured products that give investors transparent, fully collateralized protection against credit downgrade and cryptocurrency risk," said Ms. Richardson. "I am excited to join Pat and the team at a pivotal time. My priorities are clear: timely and accurate reporting, careful stewardship of our capital, and giving shareholders a clear view of how we are building value."

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings; Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit .