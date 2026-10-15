Ukraine To Raise €60 Mln From EIB For Border Infrastructure Development
The document states that attracting EIB loan funds for the project“Ukraine Western Border Infrastructure” in the amount of €60 million is considered appropriate.
The Ministry of Finance and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development have been instructed to sign the loan agreement.Read also: EIB plans to increase financial support for Ukraine – deputy secretary genera
As reported, a new crossing point on the Ukrainian‐Romanian border - Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmației - opened in Zakarpattia on October 8.
Photo credit: EIB
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