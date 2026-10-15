Ukraine To Raise €60 Mln From EIB For Border Infrastructure Development

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the government published resolution No. 1050‐r on the Cabinet's website.

The document states that attracting EIB loan funds for the project“Ukraine Western Border Infrastructure” in the amount of €60 million is considered appropriate.

The Ministry of Finance and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development have been instructed to sign the loan agreement.

plans to increase financial support for Ukraine – deputy secretary genera

As reported, a new crossing point on the Ukrainian‐Romanian border - Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmației - opened in Zakarpattia on October 8.

Photo credit: EIB