Common Causes Of Packing Tape Breakage During Sealing And Effective Prevention Methods

MENAFN - GetNews) Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China- October 15, 2026

In daily packaging operations, packing tape breaking during sealing is a common problem faced by warehouses, manufacturers, distributors, and logistics companies. Although it may appear to be a small issue, frequent tape breakage can slow down packing efficiency, increase material waste, and create unnecessary labor costs.

For companies that seal hundreds or thousands of cartons every day, choosing the right carton sealing tape is not only about purchasing a low-cost product. Tape performance directly affects packaging efficiency, transportation safety, and overall operating costs.

Many buyers believe that tape breaking simply means the tape quality is poor. However, the actual reasons can involve multiple factors, including BOPP film strength, adhesive performance, tape thickness, production technology, storage conditions, and application methods.

Understanding why packing tape breaks can help buyers select more suitable products and work with a reliable Bopp Tape manufacturer.

1. Insufficient BOPP Film Strength

The BOPP film is the main supporting layer of packing tape. It provides tensile strength, flexibility, and durability during the sealing process.

When the BOPP film quality is unstable or the film strength is insufficient, the tape may experience problems such as:



Breaking when pulled during carton sealing

Tearing around carton edges

Splitting during high-speed packaging Inconsistent performance between different production batches

For example, when workers seal heavy cartons, they usually apply tension to make sure the tape sticks firmly. If the tape cannot withstand this pulling force, it may break before the carton is fully sealed.

A professional packing tape manufacturer pays close attention to BOPP film selection and production stability. Important factors include:



Film thickness consistency

Tensile strength

Elongation performance Transparency and surface treatment

A high-quality BOPP film creates a stronger foundation for reliable carton sealing performance.

2. The Tape Thickness Does Not Match the Application

Tape thickness is another important factor that affects breakage.

Different packaging applications require different tape structures. For example:



Light cartons may only require standard thickness tape

Medium-weight cartons usually need stronger packing tape Heavy export cartons may require thicker and stronger solutions

If a tape that is too thin is used for a heavy carton, it may break during application or fail during transportation.

However, choosing the thickest tape is not always the best solution. A suitable packing tape should balance:



Carton weight

Sealing environment

Transportation conditions Cost efficiency

Experienced tape suppliers usually analyze the customer's application before recommending specifications. The goal is not simply to sell thicker tape, but to provide a stable solution that matches the actual packaging requirements.

3. Adhesive Performance Is Not Suitable for the Application

While the BOPP film provides strength, the adhesive layer determines how well the tape bonds with the carton surface.

If the adhesive performance does not match the application, customers may experience:



Tape lifting after sealing

Weak carton closure

Repeated sealing operations Increased tape consumption

Different adhesive systems provide different performance characteristics.

Acrylic Adhesive Packing Tape

Acrylic adhesive tape is widely used because of its:



Good aging resistance

Stable long-term performance

Excellent clarity for transparent tape Reliable performance under normal storage conditions

It is commonly used for general carton sealing, export packaging, and long-term storage applications.

Hot Melt Adhesive Packing Tape

Hot melt adhesive tape is known for:



Strong initial tack

Fast bonding speed Good performance in high-efficiency packing environments

It is often suitable for applications requiring quick sealing and strong initial adhesion.

The right adhesive choice depends on the customer's packaging conditions, working environment, and performance expectations.

4. Incorrect Application Method Can Cause Tape Breakage

Sometimes the problem is not the tape itself, but how the tape is applied.

Common application issues include:

Excessive Stretching

Some operators pull the tape too strongly during sealing. Excessive stretching can reduce the tape's ability to maintain its original strength.

Uneven Carton Surfaces

Dust, moisture, oil, or rough carton surfaces can affect adhesion and increase stress on the tape.

Poor Quality Dispensers

A damaged or unsuitable dispenser may create excessive resistance during unwinding, causing the tape to tear.

For companies using automatic carton sealing machines, tape requirements are even higher. Machine packing requires:



Stable unwinding force

Consistent thickness

Good adhesion Smooth application performance

A tape designed for manual packing may not always perform well in automatic systems.

5. Storage and Temperature Conditions Affect Tape Performance

Packing tape is a pressure-sensitive adhesive product, meaning environmental conditions can influence its performance.

Incorrect storage conditions may affect:



Adhesive tack

Film flexibility

Unwinding smoothness Long-term stability

To maintain tape quality, buyers should consider:



Avoiding direct sunlight exposure

Keeping tape away from excessive humidity

Storing products in a dry environment Maintaining normal warehouse temperature

For international customers importing large quantities, transportation and warehouse conditions are especially important. A reliable supplier should understand how different climates may affect tape performance in different markets.

6. Poor Manufacturing Control Results in Unstable Quality

For regular packaging users and distributors, consistency is often more important than a single low-price purchase.

A professional BOPP packing tape factory should control every stage of production, including:

Raw material inspectionAdhesive formulation controlCoating process managementDrying and curing processSlitting accuracy controlFinished roll inspection

Problems such as uneven adhesive coating, unstable film quality, or inaccurate slitting may not always be visible before use, but they can appear during real packaging operations.

This is why experienced buyers usually evaluate not only the tape price but also the supplier's manufacturing capability, quality system, and technical support.

7. Choosing the Wrong Tape Supplier

For companies purchasing packing tape regularly, supplier selection plays an important role in preventing quality problems.

A reliable tape supplier should be able to provide:



Stable product quality

Consistent production batches

Technical recommendations

Customized specifications OEM and private label services when required

A professional manufacturer does not only produce tape; they help customers solve packaging challenges.

Before placing large orders, buyers can evaluate suppliers by checking:



Factory experience

Production capability

Quality inspection process

Export experience Customer support ability

How to Choose Packing Tape That Does Not Break Easily?

Before purchasing carton sealing tape, consider these questions:

What type of cartons are you sealing?

The carton size, weight, and surface condition directly influence tape requirements.

Is the tape used manually or automatically?

Machine packaging usually requires more stable tape performance.

What are your transportation conditions?

Long-distance shipping, temperature changes, and storage time can affect tape selection.

Can your supplier provide professional support?

A good supplier should help you choose the right combination of film thickness, adhesive type, and tape structure.

Conclusion: Stable Tape Quality Reduces Packaging Problems

Packing tape breaking during sealing is usually caused by a combination of factors rather than a single problem. BOPP film quality, adhesive performance, tape thickness, application method, storage conditions, and manufacturing control all influence the final performance.

For businesses that depend on efficient packaging operations, choosing a reliable BOPP tape manufacturer can help reduce interruptions, improve packing efficiency, and control long-term costs.

With more than 40 years of experience in adhesive tape manufacturing, NEWERA specializes in BOPP packing tape, low noise packing tape, printed tape, jumbo rolls, and customized adhesive tape solutions. Our production experience, quality control system, and understanding of different market requirements allow us to support customers from various industries worldwide.

Whether you are a distributor looking for a stable packing tape supplier, a converter searching for high-quality jumbo rolls, or an end user facing packaging challenges, our team can provide professional recommendations based on your specific application.

If you would like to evaluate the right tape structure for your products, improve packaging efficiency, or develop customized tape solutions for your market, feel free to contact NEW ERA. We are china tape factory always ready to discuss your requirements and provide a suitable adhesive tape solution.

About us

Founded in 1986, Newera is a professional adhesive tape and packaging materials manufacturer in Guangdong, China. With decades of experience in adhesive products, coating technology and packaging solutions, we provide reliable tape products and customized manufacturing services for global importers, wholesalers, distributors, brand owners and industrial users.