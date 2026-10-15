Parent Roll Unit Cost Breakdown Highlights Pulp, Chemicals, Energy, And Freight At 35T And 50T Moqs

(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo, Zhejiang, China - October 15 , 2026 Hero image sourced from Bincheng's mother roll parent roll product range - the parent roll at 2.65 m reel width, 76 mm core, and 1,200 mm reel diameter is the same spec used for household paper, tissue paper, and industrial paper board converters read

A 35T MOQ tissue paper parent roll lands at roughly $1,180–$1,260 per ton CFR for a 14–18 gsm facial tissue grade in a standard 2.65 m reel, while the same grade at 50T drops to $1,080–$1,150 per ton CFR - a 7% to 10% unit-cost step that comes almost entirely from the pulp and freight line items, not the conversion overhead.

Pulp is the largest single cost driver at 52% to 58% of the parent roll unit cost breakdown, and the gap between hardwood and softwood pulp pricing in Q3 2026 (roughly $310/tonne differential) is the second-biggest variable after order volume.

Energy (electricity + natural gas for the drying hood) runs 11% to 14% of the parent roll unit cost and is the line item most exposed to regional grid mix - a Shandong paper mill on coal-heavy grid carries 2.0 to 2.4 percentage points more energy cost than a Yunnan mill on hydro.

The freight line item scales sub-linearly: a 40HQ container holds roughly 22 to 24 tons of parent roll, so 35T is 2 FCL and 50T is 3 FCL, but the third container absorbs less than its proportional share of inland trucking, port THC, and BAF. A 50T MOQ does NOT always beat a 35T MOQ on unit cost - for a 14 gsm facial tissue grade the 50T unit cost is lower, but for a 17 gsm hand towel grade the breakeven moves to 60T and the 50T MOQ actually carries a small unit-cost premium. The procurement problem: a 35T vs 50T MOQ is not a free option Procurement teams running a tissue paper import program or a household paper private label often frame the question as“should I order 35 tons or 50 tons of this parent roll?” The framing sounds binary, but a real parent roll unit cost breakdown makes it clear that the decision is a four-variable optimization across pulp, chemicals, energy, and freight - and the answer flips by paper grade, by destination port, and by the freight contract the supplier already has on file. For paper traders and converters sourcing tissue parent rolls, household paper, industrial paper board, or cultural paper from China, the unit-cost spread between 35T and 50T MOQ typically lands in a 7% to 12% band. That spread is the entire profit margin on a private-label facial tissue program, which is why a transparent cost line-item sheet - not a single“price per ton” quote - is the right starting point for any 2026 parent roll RFQ. This walk-through breaks the parent roll unit cost down into the four line items a Ningbo Bincheng account manager would quote against: pulp, chemicals, energy, and freight. It then layers the MOQ step (35T → 50T) on top of each line item, shows where the saving actually comes from, and flags the two cases where 50T does NOT win on unit cost. What a 35T vs 50T MOQ actually changes in the production schedule The first thing to internalize is that a 35T vs 50T MOQ is a discrete production-schedule decision, not a continuous variable. A modern tissue paper machine (whether a Crescent former, a Through-Air-Dry (TAD) line, or a structured tissue line) runs at 80 to 220 tons per day depending on basis weight and machine width. A 35T order is roughly half a day on a wide machine, while 50T is closer to two-thirds of a day. The schedule slot a 35T order takes is the same physical slot a 50T order would take - the difference is that the 50T order fills the slot more completely. That is the mechanical reason a 50T order carries a lower per-ton conversion cost: the same fixed-cost denominator (machine setup, crew, slitter setup, packaging line setup) is spread across more saleable tons. For 35T → 50T, the conversion-cost dilution alone takes about 0.8 to 1.2 percentage points off the unit cost. The four line items below (pulp, chemicals, energy, freight) are the variable cost drivers on top of that conversion overhead. Each scales differently with order volume, and that is where the 35T vs 50T spread is actually generated. The parent roll unit cost breakdown at 35T MOQ (baseline) For a 14–18 gsm facial tissue grade, 2.65 m reel width, 76 mm core, 1,200 mm reel diameter, packed in a 40HQ container for a Q3 2026 shipment from Ningbo to a generic destination port (using a notional $1,200/ton CFR as a working number), the parent roll unit cost breakdown at 35T MOQ looks like this:

Cost line item USD per ton (CFR) Share of unit cost Notes Pulp (hardwood + softwood blend) $640 53.3% Hardwood $720/t, softwood $410/t, blend ratio 70/30 Chemicals (wet-end + dry-end) $85 7.1% Wet-strength, dry-strength, debonder, softener Energy (electricity + natural gas) $145 12.1% 280–320 kWh/t electricity, 1.1–1.3 GJ/t gas Conversion labor + overhead $110 9.2% Slitter setup, packaging, QC, plant G&A Inland freight (mill → Ningbo port) $30 2.5% 60–80 km trucking, 40HQ stuffing Ocean freight + BAF (Ningbo → destination) $170 14.2% $3,800–$4,200 per 40HQ Total CFR landed cost $1,180 100% Working number, Q3 2026

The headline number - $1,180/ton CFR - is a working figure, not a quote. Every mill, every grade, and every destination port moves these line items independently. The point of showing the breakdown is not the absolute number but the share of unit cost each line item carries, because that share determines where a 50T MOQ actually saves money.

The same parent roll unit cost breakdown at 50T MOQ

Push the same grade, same reel spec, same destination port, and same Q3 2026 freight environment to a 50T MOQ and the parent roll unit cost breakdown rebalances like this:

Cost line item USD per ton (CFR) Change vs 35T Why it moves Pulp (hardwood + softwood blend) $620 −$20 Slight volume rebate on bulk pulp contracts Chemicals (wet-end + dry-end) $83 −$2 Minor drum-size efficiency on 50T vs 35T Energy (electricity + natural gas) $138 −$7 Machine efficiency improves with longer continuous run Conversion labor + overhead $92 −$18 Fixed setup diluted across 43% more tons Inland freight (mill → Ningbo port) $26 −$4 Third FCL splits trucking + THC more efficiently Ocean freight + BAF (Ningbo → destination) $121 −$49 Third FCL partially fills the slot freight already paid for Total CFR landed cost $1,080 −$100 (8.5%) Working number, Q3 2026

The 50T unit cost lands at $1,080/ton CFR, an 8.5% reduction from the 35T baseline. The saving is real, but it is not evenly distributed: ocean freight contributes $49 of the $100, conversion overhead contributes $18, and pulp contributes $20. Chemicals, energy, and inland freight together account for the remaining $13. This is why a freight-heavy destination port magnifies the MOQ step and a pulp-heavy grade dampens it.

Why ocean freight is the largest single source of the MOQ saving

The parent roll freight economics are anchored to the 40HQ container, not the ton. A 40HQ container, when properly stuffed for a 14–18 gsm tissue paper parent roll, holds between 22 and 24 tons depending on reel diameter and core spec. That is a hard physical limit set by the container's payload rating and the reel diameter × reel width geometry. The standard 40HQ envelope (12.03 m × 2.35 m × 2.69 m internal) is published by the World Shipping Council, and the Container Handbook by GDV (the German insurance industry reference) sets the loading-density rules that the most accurate stowage planners use.

A 35T order therefore loads into 2 FCL (full container load) - 24 tons + 11 tons - and the second container is half-empty. A 50T order loads into 3 FCL - 24 tons + 24 tons + 2 tons - and the third container is almost completely full. The third container's marginal freight cost is significantly lower than the first two: the port THC (terminal handling charge), the BAF (bunker adjustment factor), the inland trucking from mill to port, and the documentation fee are all fixed-per-container, not fixed-per-ton. When a supplier already has a 40HQ slot booked for the 35T baseline, adding a third container to that booking is closer to $2,800 to $3,200 in marginal ocean freight - not the $3,800 to $4,200 that the first two containers cost on a standalone basis.

This is the single most under-discussed point in a parent roll unit cost breakdown: the 35T vs 50T MOQ spread is largely a freight-spread number, not a production-spread number. For a buyer in Los Angeles, Long Beach, or Rotterdam - destinations where the China-origin ocean freight base rate is high - the spread widens. For a buyer in a nearby Asian port (Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta), the spread compresses because the ocean freight base is already low.

Why pulp pricing matters more than the order volume

A common mistake in parent roll procurement is to treat the 35T vs 50T MOQ as a price-per-ton negotiation. The 8.5% unit-cost reduction from 35T to 50T is real, but it is dwarfed by the 18% to 25% month-over-month swing that hardwood pulp pricing can produce on its own. For buyers who need a transparent read on the underlying pulp market, the Fastmarkets forest products price index (which absorbed FOEX PIX in 2024) publishes weekly hardwood and softwood pulp reference prices that map directly to the parent's pulp line item. A parent roll mill that sources its pulp on a spot market exposes its buyers to that volatility, while a mill that sources on a quarterly indexed contract (the more common pattern for parent roll production) smooths the swing but passes through the index at a 30-day lag.

For Q3 2026, the hardwood pulp (eucalyptus and acacia) reference price has held in a $680 to $760 per tonne band, while softwood pulp (NBSK and NBSK-equivalent) has held in a $380 to $440 per tonne band. A 70/30 hardwood/softwood blend - the standard for facial tissue and household towel - therefore lands at $580 to $660 per tonne on the pulp input side. At a typical tissue paper yield of 1.05 tonnes of pulp per tonne of finished parent roll, the pulp line item alone sits in the $610 to $690 per ton-of-parent-roll band, which matches the $620 to $640 figure in the 35T and 50T breakdowns above.

The MOQ step (35T → 50T) does not move this line item much because the mill's pulp contract is a separate negotiation, typically run quarterly, and is not affected by an individual buyer's order size. What does move the pulp line item is: (a) the basis weight of the parent roll (a 14 gsm facial tissue needs less pulp than a 17 gsm hand towel), (b) the wet-end chemistry (a high-wet-strength grade needs more reinforcement pulp), and (c) the recycled-fiber content (a 100% virgin grade has a higher pulp line item than a 30% de-inked blend). For buyers who need the virgin pulp to be sourced against a recognized chain-of-custody standard, FSC certification (Forest Stewardship Council) is the most common reference, and the FSC chain-of-custody certificate that the mill holds is the document the buyer's sustainability team will ask for.

The chemical line item: small in share, large in spec risk

The chemicals line item sits at 7% to 8% of the parent roll unit cost - a small share - but it carries the highest spec risk in the entire breakdown. The wet-end chemistry of a tissue paper parent roll includes wet-strength resin (typically PAE or GPAM), dry-strength additives (cationic starch or CMC), debonder (for softness), and softener (typically a silicone emulsion or a quaternary imidazoline). A change in any one of these - for example, switching from a wet-strength bath to a surface-applied wet-strength for a flushable wipe application - moves the chemical line item by 15% to 25% in either direction. For tissue machine operators who want to validate the wet-end chemistry against an industry-standard reference, TAPPI (the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry) publishes the test methods (T 494 for tensile, T 836 for wet-strength, T 502 for basis weight) that most QA protocols are built on.

For a parent roll destined for a household paper private label (facial tissue, bath tissue, kitchen towel), the chemical spec is usually locked by the retailer's compliance team and is not negotiable. For a parent roll destined for an industrial paper board converter (the segment served by Bincheng's duplex board and food-grade paper board range), the chemical spec is more flexible but is usually tied to a food-contact regulation (FDA 21 CFR 176.170 in the US, EU Regulation 1935/2004 in Europe as published in the Official Journal of the European Union, and GB 4806.7 in China as administered by the National Health Commission).

The MOQ step (35T → 50T) moves the chemical line item by less than 3% in either direction. Chemical drums are sold in standard 200-liter or 1,000-liter sizes, and a 35T order uses fewer full drums than a 50T order, but the per-ton chemical cost is largely insensitive to the order volume.

The energy line item: the regional grid mix matters more than the MOQ

Energy is the line item most exposed to regional variability. A modern tissue paper machine draws 280 to 320 kWh of electricity per ton of finished product (for a Crescent former) and consumes 1.1 to 1.3 GJ of natural gas per ton in the drying hood (Yankee dryer + after-dryer section). At a Q3 2026 Chinese industrial electricity tariff of $0.075 to $0.095 per kWh and a gas tariff of $9 to $14 per GJ, the energy line item lands at $120 to $160 per ton - the $138 to $145 range in the breakdowns above.

The regional grid mix matters more than the MOQ. A mill in Shandong province, where the grid is coal-heavy, runs 2.0 to 2.4 percentage points higher on the energy line item than a mill in Yunnan or Sichuan, where the grid is hydro-heavy. Ningbo, the location of Bincheng's parent roll production, sits in the Zhejiang grid mix, which is roughly 60% coal + 30% nuclear + 10% renewables - a middle-of-the-pack position.

A 50T MOQ reduces the energy line item by $5 to $10 per ton relative to a 35T MOQ. That saving comes from the machine's continuous-run efficiency: a tissue paper machine that runs for 14 hours straight on a 50T order is more thermally efficient than a machine that runs for 10 hours on a 35T order, with a 30-minute startup-and-shutdown cycle. The thermal-mass retention of the Yankee dryer hood, in particular, favors longer continuous runs.

The 35T vs 50T breakeven: when 50T stops winning on unit cost

The 50T MOQ does not always beat the 35T MOQ on unit cost. There are two specific cases where the parent roll unit cost breakdown flips:

Case 1: 17 gsm and heavier hand towel grade. A 17 gsm hand towel parent roll has a higher pulp-per-ton ratio than a 14 gsm facial tissue grade, and the conversion-cost dilution from 35T to 50T is not enough to offset the pulp line-item increase at the higher basis weight. The breakeven for a hand towel grade moves to 60T, and a 50T MOQ actually carries a small unit-cost premium (1% to 3%) over a 35T MOQ because the mill has to run an additional setup to keep the grade within spec.

Case 2: Destination port with sub-1,200 nautical mile shipping distance. For an intra-Asia shipment (Ningbo to Bangkok, Ningbo to Ho Chi Minh, Ningbo to Jakarta), the ocean freight base rate is already $800 to $1,200 per 40HQ, and the marginal third container of a 50T order adds proportionally less savings. In this case, the 50T MOQ may still win on per-ton cost, but the spread compresses to 3% to 4% - narrow enough that the buyer's working-capital cost on the additional 15T of inventory outweighs the unit-cost saving.

A third, less common case is when the buyer's freight contract is on an LCL (less-than-container-load) basis rather than FCL. In that scenario, the parent roll unit cost breakdown loses the ocean-freight savings column entirely, and the 35T vs 50T spread collapses to the conversion-overhead dilution alone (0.8 to 1.2 percentage points). For procurement teams that do not have a dedicated in-house freight desk, the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) maintains a member directory that maps LCL and FCL capability to specific origin-destination corridors.

Freight benchmarks: the 2026 Ningbo-origin reference rates

For a Q3 2026 shipment of tissue paper parent roll from Ningbo to the most common destination ports, the reference ocean freight + BAF per 40HQ is:

Destination port Reference ocean freight + BAF per 40HQ USD per ton (at 24T stuffing) Los Angeles / Long Beach $4,200 – $4,800 $175 – $200 Rotterdam $4,800 – $5,400 $200 – $225 Hamburg $4,700 – $5,300 $196 – $221 Jebel Ali (Dubai) $2,400 – $2,800 $100 – $117 Santos (Brazil) $5,200 – $5,800 $217 – $242 Mumbai / Nhava Sheva $1,800 – $2,200 $75 – $92 Bangkok $1,000 – $1,300 $42 – $54 Ho Chi Minh $900 – $1,200 $38 – $50 Jakarta $1,100 – $1,400 $46 – $58

The per-ton column assumes 24 tons of parent roll stuffed per 40HQ. A destination like Santos or Rotterdam, where the ocean freight is at the higher end, is where the 50T MOQ generates the largest per-ton savings. A destination like Bangkok or Ho Chi Minh, where the ocean freight is at the lower end, is where the 50T MOQ generates the smallest per-ton savings - and where the working-capital cost of the additional 15T of inventory needs to be priced in. For European buyers who need a sanity check on the destination-port spread, the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) publishes quarterly capacity and consumption statistics that line up against the major EU destination ports. For buyers in markets where the tissue paper parent roll is occasionally moved by air (high-value specialty grades, low-MOQ trial shipments), the IATA cargo program reference is the standard reference for air-freight rate benchmarking.

How to read a parent roll supplier's unit-cost quote

A serious parent roll supplier will quote against a line-item sheet, not a single number. When Bincheng's export sales team puts together a 35T vs 50T MOQ comparison, the line items are always broken out as:



Pulp reference (with index formula: e.g.,“FOEX PIX Hardwood + $X/tonne, FOB origin”)

Chemical reference (with line items for wet-strength, dry-strength, debonder, softener)

Energy reference (with grid-mix disclosure: Zhejiang coal/nuclear/renewable mix)

Conversion overhead (with run-length assumption: e.g.,“based on 14-hour continuous run”)

Inland freight (with trucking distance and port THC disclosed) Ocean freight (with carrier, BAF, and effective date)

If a quote comes back as a single price per ton without these line items, it is a black-box number - and a black-box number is exactly where hidden margin sits. A buyer who does not have visibility into the pulp index, the chemical spec, the energy grid mix, and the freight benchmark cannot negotiate the 35T vs 50T decision from a position of knowledge.

The 8-step procurement checklist for a 35T vs 50T MOQ decision

For a paper trader or converter running a parent roll RFQ against Bincheng or any other Ningbo-based supplier, the following checklist turns the unit cost breakdown into a procurement decision:

1. Lock the parent roll grade spec first (basis weight, reel width, core size, reel diameter, wet-end chemistry).

2. Ask the supplier for a four-line-item cost sheet: pulp, chemicals, energy, freight (not a single price).

3. Ask for the pulp index formula and the chemical drum-size assumption.

4. Ask for the energy grid-mix disclosure (Zhejiang vs Shandong vs Yunnan).

5. Confirm the 40HQ stuffing assumption (24T is standard for 14–18 gsm facial tissue).

6. Confirm the inland freight distance (mill → Ningbo port) and the port THC per FCL.

7. Confirm the ocean freight reference rate with carrier name and BAF date.

8. Run the 35T vs 50T comparison at three basis weights (14 gsm, 17 gsm, 20 gsm) before locking the order.

For procurement teams that want to verify Bincheng's parent roll production capacity and the mill's FSC chain-of-custody certificate before issuing the RFQ, the About Us page on the Bincheng website carries the company background, the mill location in Ningbo, and the 20-year track record across tissue parent rolls, household paper, industrial paper board, and cultural paper.

Where Bincheng's parent roll unit cost breakdown fits in the 2026 market

Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. has been producing parent rolls and jumbo rolls for the household tissue, industrial paper board, and cultural paper markets since 2006. The product range covers tissue parent rolls (facial tissue, bath tissue, hand towel, kitchen towel), ivory board, art board, duplex board, food-grade paper board, kraft paper, and copy paper - a breadth that lets the mill offer 35T and 50T MOQ tiers across multiple grades without re-tooling the machine.

For a 2026 RFQ, Bincheng's parent roll unit cost breakdown is typically quoted against the Q3 2026 pulp index (FOEX PIX for hardwood and NBSK for softwood), the Q3 2026 Zhejiang industrial electricity tariff, and a 40HQ ocean freight reference from Ningbo to the buyer's destination port. The Q3 2026 working number - $1,080 to $1,180 per ton CFR for a 14–18 gsm facial tissue grade - sits in the middle of the China-origin tissue parent roll market and is competitive against the major Shandong, Guangdong, and Jiangsu mills.

A buyer who reads the unit cost breakdown as a four-line-item sheet, who prices the pulp index, the chemical spec, the energy grid mix, and the freight benchmark independently, and who runs the 35T vs 50T comparison at the buyer's actual destination port can lock a 2026 parent roll program with full visibility into where the saving comes from - and where it does not.

Engage Bincheng on your 2026 parent roll unit cost breakdown and 35T vs 50T MOQ decision

Procurement teams running a tissue paper import program, household paper private label, or industrial paper board RFQ often need a parent roll unit cost breakdown before they can lock the 35T or 50T MOQ. Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials runs a 20-year parent roll line with a transparent pulp + chemicals + energy + freight line item sheet. Send us your parent roll grade spec, your reel width, your core size, your destination port, and your 2026 volume forecast by email, and Liam's desk returns a four-line-item cost sheet, the 35T vs 50T MOQ comparison at your destination port, the freight reference rate, and the lead-time estimate within two business days of the request-for-quotation.

FAQ Q1: What is a typical parent roll unit cost per ton in 2026?

A1: A 14–18 gsm facial tissue parent roll from a Ningbo-origin supplier lands at $1,080 to $1,180 per ton CFR in Q3 2026. Heavier grades (20–25 gsm hand towel, 30+ gsm industrial paper board) carry a higher pulp line item and a $50 to $150 per ton premium. A 100% virgin pulp grade runs $80 to $120 per ton higher than a 30% de-inked recycled blend.

Q2: Why does pulp dominate the parent roll unit cost breakdown?

A2: Pulp represents 52% to 58% of the parent roll unit cost because tissue paper production is a yield-on-pulp process: it takes roughly 1.05 tonnes of dry pulp to make 1.0 tonnes of finished parent roll, and there is no other raw material of comparable cost in the formulation. A 14 gsm facial tissue has the lowest pulp-per-ton ratio of the common grades, but it is still the dominant line item.

Q3: How much does ocean freight add to the parent roll unit cost?

A3: Ocean freight + BAF + THC adds $80 to $240 per ton depending on destination port, with the lower end of that range covering intra-Asia shipments (Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta) and the upper end covering trans-Pacific (Los Angeles) and trans-Atlantic (Rotterdam) shipments. The destination port is the single biggest variable in the freight line item.

Q4: Does a 50T MOQ always beat a 35T MOQ on unit cost?

A4: No. The 50T MOQ beats the 35T MOQ on unit cost for a 14 gsm facial tissue grade at a trans-Pacific or trans-Atlantic destination, where the freight saving on the third container is large. The 50T MOQ does NOT beat the 35T MOQ for a 17 gsm hand towel grade at any destination, because the higher pulp-per-ton ratio offsets the conversion-cost dilution. The breakeven for a hand towel grade moves to 60T.

About Us

Ningbo Tianying Paper Co., LTD. (Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., LTD.) was established in 2002

With advantage of close to Ningbo beilun port,it's convenient for transportation by sea. We have more than 20 years experience in the sales of paper and paper products at domestic and overseas.